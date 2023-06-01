Women earn less than men because they get pushed into lower-paying jobs

A recent analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Quarterly Workforce Indicators (QWI) revealed that women are disproportionately represented in lower-paying jobs compared to men. Furthermore, as women age, the pay gap between genders widens even further.

The QWI data specifically focused on workers between the ages of 35 and 44, shedding light on the gender dynamics in the labor market.

According to the QWI data, based on unemployment insurance wage records for the third quarter of 2020, women in the United States earned, on average, 30% less than men. Alarmingly, this pay gap only intensified with age.

These findings highlight an ongoing issue that persists in the American workforce, despite efforts to address gender inequality.

Although advancements have been made in recent years, with younger women increasing their education levels and breaking into occupations traditionally dominated by men, the gender pay gap remains a significant concern.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2020 revealed that women earned approximately 82 cents for every dollar earned by men.

While it is encouraging to see progress among younger women, who are closing the gender pay gap through increased education and access to male-dominated industries, women still find themselves over-represented in lower-paying sectors.

This imbalance is further illustrated by data that shows that a substantial number of women work in sectors such as Health Care and Social Services, Retail and Trade, and Accommodations and Food Services.

The QWI Explorer, a tool that provides access to national data on earnings for women and men, unveils additional insights that demonstrate a monthly wage gap of almost $4,000 between women and men with a bachelor’s or advanced degree.

Furthermore, within the professional category, women are still significantly underrepresented in higher-paying positions.

To address these disparities, it is crucial to elect women who are dedicated to promoting gender equality in the workforce.

Policies and initiatives that focus on eliminating biases and barriers must be implemented. Encouraging women’s participation in higher-paying industries and providing equal opportunities for career advancement can contribute to bridging the gender pay gap.

The fight for pay equality and equal representation in the workforce is far from over. As the QWI data shows, women continue to face challenges in accessing higher-paying positions as they age.

It is imperative that organizations, policymakers, and society as a whole work together to create a fair and inclusive work environment where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed, regardless of gender.

