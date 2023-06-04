New Jersey residents take part in early voting

New Jersey residents throughout the state participated in early in-person voting for the primary election.

In Union County, 279 residents took advantage of early voting for the primary election, but Roselle dominated those numbers with the borough contributing 118 ballots toward that total on Friday and 132 on Saturday.

Early voting hours end at 6 p.m. today.

Early voting is taking place at the Anthony Amalfe Community Center, located at 1268 Shaffer Avenue in Roselle.

Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw could be in trouble as a result of revelations that he covered up a criminal conviction in New York for selling heroin and a spirited challenge from former Assemblyman Jamel Holley, who was a councilman and the youngest mayor ever elected in the borough.

Roselle’s municipal political boss expects Holley to lose. “I’m not concerned, because everyone in Roselle that I speak to wants everything to move forward; we don’t want to go backward,” said Assemblyman Reginald Atkins.

“Find the most convenient early voting site and pick the day that works for you, but make sure you cast your ballot for the Democratic candidates on Column B,” said former Roselle Mayor Garrett Smith, who along with every other living mayor that served the borough is backing the agents of change who are challenging the regular political organization slate.

In Union County, people can take advantage of early voting at seven designated locations, including the Stephen Sampson Senior Center in Elizabeth, the community center in New Providence, Rahway’s recreation center, and the senior center in Union.

Visit the New Jersey Division of Elections website to find your early voting location.

Registered voters may cast ballots in person at their local polling place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

To vote by mail, ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day and received by the county Board of Elections by the sixth day after polls close. Those vote-by-mail ballots may also be dropped off by 8 p.m. Tuesday at a county secure ballot box or the county Board of Elections Office.

All secure ballot box locations are open 24 hours a day and until 8 p.m. on election day unless noted.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 6.

Last year, historic legislation established in-person early voting in New Jersey. This law makes our state even more voter-friendly and strengthens our democracy by expanding opportunities to exercise your right to vote.

This new option allows registered voters to cast their ballot in person, using a voting machine, during the designated voting period prior to Election Day. You can now choose to vote, in person, when it’s most convenient for your schedule.

Every county is providing registered voters with this option for the 2023 Primary Election.

They will designate in-person early voting locations that will be open June 2, 2023 – June 4, 2023 (the in-person early voting period). Hours will be Friday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m., and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Ryan Dubicki, an Associated Press election researcher, said that 223,646 New Jersey voters cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s primary election as of Friday.

3 days to go, and 7,919 New Jerseyans voted on the first day of in-person early voting yesterday. With nearly 216,000 mail ballots returned, over 223,000 New Jerseyans have voted in the June Primary so far. pic.twitter.com/0x3ESAeSXQ — Ryan Dubicki (@DubickiRyan) June 3, 2023

Dubicki said 7,919 New Jerseyans voted on the first day of in-person early voting and nearly 216,000 mail ballots had been returned so far.

Anti-abortion Senator Joseph Cryan is being challenged by a pro-choice Democratic woman, 3-term Roselle school board commissioner Angela Alvey-Wimbush, who is leading the Column B Democrats.

The Column B slate also includes Charles Mitchell and Mrylene Thelot for General Assembly, as well as Latysha Gaines, Travis Amaker, and Janet Reynolds for Union County Commissioner.

All of the candidates running on Column B in the June 6 Democratic primary election are endorsed by Democrats for Change, the progressive organization that has been active in the county.

Mitchell and Reynolds were part of the original Democrats for Change slate that carried a majority of votes in Elizabeth in the 2010 Democratic primary election.

