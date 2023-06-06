Russian spy behind America’s worst intelligence betrayal dies in jail

Former FBI Agent Robert Hanssen, notorious for his espionage activities on behalf of Moscow, passed away at the age of 79 while serving a life sentence in a maximum-security federal prison. Hanssen’s death was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, although the cause was not immediately announced.

Hanssen’s treachery and disclosure of highly classified materials, including the identities of U.S. assets, resulted in one of the most devastating breaches in American history. Having served as a counterintelligence agent for 25 years, Hanssen began selling secrets to the Soviets in 1979 and continued his activities for years, periodically pausing along the way.

His betrayal was deemed comparable to Aldrich Ames, the CIA operative who pleaded guilty to espionage charges in 1994. According to a government report, Hanssen’s treason was “possibly the worst intelligence disaster in U.S. history.”

Among his breaches, he compromised the identities of nine double agents, two of whom were subsequently executed in Moscow. He also revealed sensitive information about U.S. nuclear war preparations, including target locations and response strategies.

Hanssen even disclosed the existence of a listening tunnel beneath the Soviet embassy in Washington, allowing the Russians to feed false information to U.S. intelligence agencies for an extended period. In total, he handed over more than 6,000 pages of classified materials at secretive “dead drop” sites in Washington and New York.

Despite coming under FBI scrutiny for protocol violations, Hanssen evaded detection for over two decades due to his own experience in counterintelligence and significant internal security flaws within the bureau. The subsequent government report concluded that his ability to remain undetected was not due to being a “master spy.”

Following his arrest in February 2001, Hanssen’s downfall as a double agent intensified when the FBI enlisted a former KGB intelligence officer to provide critical information about a mole within the U.S. intelligence community. This information, including partial fingerprints and a cassette tape featuring Hanssen’s voice, led to his exposure.

Hanssen’s capture was orchestrated with meticulous planning. The FBI brought him back into service and assigned him to a new cybersecurity unit, hoping to intercept him before he could further compromise national security.

Eric O’Neill, an undercover surveillance specialist at the FBI, played a pivotal role in apprehending Hanssen. He managed to secure Hanssen’s encrypted PalmPilot during a carefully executed ruse, providing evidence of his espionage activities and future drop dates.

On the day of his capture in February 2001, Hanssen spent time with his family and visited a church in Virginia.

He later dropped off a friend at the airport before heading to a nearby park, where he concealed classified FBI documents and a farewell letter to his handlers under a footbridge. As he returned to his car, government agents swiftly arrested him, ending his spying career.

Initially pleading not guilty, Hanssen eventually entered a guilty plea in July 2001. He faced charges of spying, attempted espionage, and conspiracy to commit espionage, which carried the possibility of the death penalty. However, he received a life sentence in exchange for his guilty plea.

The case elicited varied opinions within the government regarding Hanssen’s punishment.

Some officials, including future FBI director Robert S. Mueller III, believed Hanssen should be executed, while others, such as CIA Director George J. Tenet, argued for the necessity of debriefing him on his betrayals.

Following his arrest, revelations about Hanssen’s personal life shocked those who knew him. Colleagues, neighbors, and relatives described him as a reserved and cerebral individual. Despite his staunch Catholic faith and conservative views, which he expressed by attending daily Mass, displaying a crucifix above his desk, and participating in anti-abortion rallies, he engaged in promiscuous behavior and had unusual personal habits.

Hanssen’s motivations were revealed to be a mix of financial gain and deep-seated psychological issues. He received over $1.4 million in cash and diamonds for his services, indicating greed as a significant factor in his espionage activities. Some experts, such as former CIA analyst Jerrold Post, suggested that Hanssen’s actions stemmed from a desire to undermine the FBI, viewing the organization as a father figure he secretly resented.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...