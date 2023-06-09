A 20-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a shooting that took place early Friday morning in Trenton, a city where murder has become a routine occurrence in recent years.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force, in conjunction with the Trenton Police Department, is currently investigating the shooting incident that took place in the early hours of Friday morning, where the victim was identified as 20-year-old Markell Biggs of Trenton.

Biggs appears to be the 12th murder victim in Trenton this year.

At approximately 12:03 AM, local authorities received a Shot Spotter activation in the vicinity of Aspen Alley and Evans Avenue, prompting a response from Trenton police.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso area.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Markell Biggs of Trenton, was immediately transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and investigators are actively pursuing leads to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, with law enforcement urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in bringing justice to the victim’s family and the community at large.

Authorities are encouraging individuals who may have witnessed the shooting or possess any information that could aid in the investigation to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.

Alternatively, information can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org, allowing individuals to share details while maintaining their anonymity if desired.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department have a sppotty record when it comes to solving crime and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. In the vast majority of cases, law enforcement does not apprehend or hold accountable those responsible for the offenses.

For a variety of reasons, authorities have lost the trust and respect of residents they need to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and provide information that may aid in preventing further violence.

Without the cooperation of community members, police appear to be unable to maintain a safe and secure environment for everyone. According to the 2020 Uniform Crime Report, the latest full year available, Trenton Police solved only 35 percent of the 40 murders reported that year and 22 percent of the total 2,702 serious crimes in the city.

