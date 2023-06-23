New Jersey officials asking residents to conserve water in abnormally dry spell

New Jersey officials are asking residents to conserve water as the state experiences abnormally dry conditions.

The National Drought Mitigation Center has designated several counties in New Jersey as being in moderate drought, and other parts of the state are considered to be abnormally dry.

The dry conditions have been caused by a lack of rain in recent months. The state has received about half of its normal rainfall for the year, and some areas have received even less. This has led to low reservoir levels and decreased groundwater recharge.

The dry conditions are having a number of impacts on the state. Farmers are struggling to irrigate their crops, and some businesses are having to reduce their water usage. The dry conditions are also increasing the risk of wildfires.

In order to help conserve water, officials are asking residents to take a number of steps, including:

Watering their lawns less often.

Fixing any leaks in their plumbing.

Taking shorter showers.

Washing their cars less often.

Using a dishwasher instead of hand-washing dishes.

Officials are also urging residents to be aware of the signs of drought, such as brown lawns and low stream flows. If you see any of these signs, you can report them to the state’s drought website.

The dry conditions are expected to continue for the next few weeks. By conserving water now, residents can help to ensure that the state has enough water to meet its needs in the future.

As New Jersey continues to face abnormally dry conditions, officials from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection are calling on residents to conserve water. With some counties already considered to be undergoing a moderate drought, the prolonged hot and dry weather could potentially worsen the water supply situation.

Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette emphasized the need for proactive measures to moderate water consumption. While the current water demands are being met, the combination of persistent hot and dry weather, coupled with high water demands during the summer, could quickly deplete water supplies. LaTourette encouraged simple steps like reducing lawn and landscape watering to help preserve water supplies and avoid the need for more significant restrictions.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, the majority of Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, and Union Counties are currently experiencing “moderate drought” conditions, while parts of Essex and Hudson Counties are also affected. The rest of the state is categorized as “abnormally dry.”

To raise awareness about the status of New Jersey’s water supplies, the Department of Environmental Protection has been disseminating information through various channels, including media coverage and its official website.

The impact of the dry conditions is evident in many lawns throughout the state, with brown grass becoming a common sight. Outdoor water use, including lawn irrigation, accounts for 60% of water consumption in New Jersey.

However, some residents expressed surprise at the conservation requests, indicating a lack of awareness regarding the governor’s and the utility’s appeal. Efforts are being made to ensure wide dissemination of the water conservation message through media coverage and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s website.

New Jersey American Water, the main water utility for several counties, including Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Middlesex, Ocean, Somerset, and Union, has requested residents to conserve water. Their recommendations include watering lawns on alternate days based on address numbers and addressing household leaks promptly. The utility also highlighted the efficiency of using dishwashers over hand washing and advised covering swimming pools when not in use to prevent water evaporation.

Mark McDonough, the president of New Jersey American Water, explained that summer months can strain local water systems. He urged all customers, regardless of whether they have a lawn or not, to contribute to water conservation efforts.

The state geologist, Jeff Hoffman, emphasized the importance of preparedness, given the predicted warmer and drier conditions in the coming weeks. While New Jersey’s water supply is currently considered “OK,” prolonged dry and hot weather could result in increased demands on reservoirs and other water sources, potentially leading to the need for more stringent drought measures.

In response to the dry conditions, New Jersey American Water has implemented a mandatory odd/even outdoor watering schedule for customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties until further notice. They have also requested voluntary compliance with a similar schedule for customers in Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset, and Union counties.

Although New Jersey is currently experiencing a minor dry spell, officials are mindful of the broader context of climate change. Research and climate models suggest that the state can expect more dry periods interspersed with intense rainstorms in the future.

To learn more about water conservation and ways to reduce water usage, residents can visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s website at dep.nj.gov/conserve-water.

