On one-year anniversary, McCormick equates abortion bans with slavery

On the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, progressive Democrat Lisa McCormick is among a chorus of voices demanding the restoration of women’s rights.

“One year ago today, the Supreme Court took away a fundamental right that had been protected for nearly 50 years,” said McCormick. “This decision has had a devastating impact on women across the country, and while it is clear that the fight for reproductive freedom is far from over many have noted that the leading advocates of these policies come from the same pro-slavery states that once comprised the Confederate States of America.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision means women will be forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term,” said McCormick. “America was once the land of slavery. Today, America is the land of forced birth.”

Since the Supreme Court’s decision, abortion has become largely unavailable in 14 states. In many of these states, women are now forced to travel long distances to obtain an abortion, or they are forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term.

“This is a dark day for women in America,” said McCormick. “But we will not give up. We will continue to fight for our right to make our own decisions about our bodies and our futures.”

McCormick, the progressive pro-choice Democratic woman who challenged US Senator Robert Menendez in the 2018 primary election, is a strong advocate for women’s rights and reproductive freedom.

An abortion rights protester at a rally in South Orange on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The Supreme Court’s decision has had a devastating impact on abortion access in the United States,” said McCormick. “In addition to being forced to give birth to unwanted children, American women are now forced to travel long distances, pay more money, and wait longer to obtain an abortion.”

“This is especially true for women of color, who are more likely to live in states with restrictive laws,” said McCormick. “Women of color are disproportionately affected by abortion restrictions, as they are more likely to live in states with restrictive laws.”

“The number of abortion clinics in the United States has decreased by more than 40 percent since 2010,” said McCormick. “The average distance a woman must travel to obtain an abortion has increased by more than 100 miles.”

In the 13 states that have banned or severely restricted abortion since the Supreme Court’s decision, the number of abortion providers has decreased by more than 60 percent,” said McCormick. “The average cost of an abortion has increased by more than 50 percent since 2010.

The Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights and tracks reproductive issues, has estimated that the Supreme Court’s decision will lead to an additional 100,000 women seeking abortions each year being unable to obtain them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...