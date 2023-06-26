Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for New Jersey

A severe thunderstorm has been detected over High Bridge, New Jersey, located approximately 14 miles northwest of Somerville.

The storm is moving rapidly northward at a speed of 35 mph, posing potential hazards to the surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, in effect until 3:08 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) and a Tornado Warning until 3:45 P.M.

The storm is expected to bring damaging winds of up to 60 mph, capable of causing minor damage to vehicles.

Additionally, quarter-sized hail has been reported within the storm’s core. Residents in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

According to radar indications, the storm poses a significant threat to several areas in its path.

⁸Locations that may experience the impact of the severe weather include Hackettstown, Washington, Mendham, Flemington, High Bridge, Clinton, Peapack And Gladstone, Oxford, Hope, Glen Gardner, Chester, Hampton, Lebanon, Califon, Far Hills, Brass Castle, Long Valley, Great Meadows-Vienna, Succasunna, and Pleasant Valley.

Motorists are also urged to exercise caution while traveling on the following highways: Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 31, Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 14, and Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 21 and 23.

The primary threats associated with this severe thunderstorm are the potential for hail and damaging winds. The radar indicates hail of up to 1.00 inch in diameter. The storm’s wind gusts have been reported to reach a maximum speed of 60 mph.

The National Weather Service advises residents in the affected areas to stay indoors and away from windows until the storm has passed. It is crucial to take shelter in a sturdy building and avoid being near trees, as they may be susceptible to wind damage. Additionally, power lines could be affected, posing risks to electrical systems.

This is a developing situation, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local news channels and weather reports for the latest developments and safety guidelines.

Remember to stay safe and seek shelter if you are in the path of this severe thunderstorm.

