Lisa McCormick has proposed a public campaign finance system called The Fair & Clean Elections Fund, which would use taxpayer money to match donations of $150 or less at a ratio of 20 to 1 for candidates who agree to take contributions only from small-dollar donors.

“Public campaign financing is necessary because recent court decisions that have virtually legalized bribery also accelerate advantages incumbent politicians have in campaigns.” said McCormick.

McCormick’s proposal would make elections more fair and equitable by introducing key provisions:

Public campaign financing. This would level the playing field by giving all candidates, regardless of their financial resources, a fair shot at getting their message out. Under a public campaign financing system, candidates would agree to limit their spending and raise their money from small-dollar donors.

The government would then match these donations at a certain rate, such as 20 to 1. This would help to reduce the influence of special interests and ensure that elections are decided by the people, not by the wealthy.

Clean elections laws. These laws would restrict the amount of money that can be spent on elections and would prohibit the use of corporate and union money. They would also require more disclosure of campaign spending so that voters can see who is funding the candidates.

Fair redistricting. This would ensure that districts are drawn fairly so that no one group has an unfair advantage. Redistricting should be done by an independent commission, not by politicians.

Early voting and same-day registration. These measures would make it easier for people to vote, especially those who work long hours or have other commitments.

These are just some of the reforms that could be made to make elections more fair and equitable. By taking these steps, we can ensure that our elections are truly representative of the will of the people.

In addition to the above, here are some other things that can be done to make elections more fair and equitable:

Increase voter turnout. One of the best ways to level the playing field is to get more people to vote. This can be done by making it easier to register to vote and by making Election Day a national holiday.

Support grassroots campaigns. Grassroots campaigns are often more successful than those that are funded by big money. By supporting grassroots candidates, we can help to give a voice to those who are often ignored by the political establishment.

Hold elected officials accountable. If we are not happy with the way our elections are being conducted, we need to let our elected officials know. We can do this by writing letters, making phone calls, and attending town hall meetings.

By taking these steps, McCormick hopes to make elections more fair and equitable for everyone.

