32-year-old woman shot & killed by her 29-year-old boyfriend in Trenton

Prosecutors say a 32-year-old Trenton woman was killed by her 29-year-old boyfriend on Saturday after witnesses heard screaming and several gunshots.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force filed murder charges against 29-year-old Jeremy Ratliff from Trenton, who was then seen fleeing the home at 301 Hills Place and heading towards Federal Street following the fatal shooting incident that occurred inside on July 1, 2023.

According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, at approximately 10:19 p.m. on July 1, 2023, the Trenton Police received a distress call reporting gunshots fired.

Precious Saunders

Responding officers discovered a female victim inside the residence, later identified as 32-year-old Precious Saunders from Trenton.

Saunders had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was immediately transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m.

Further investigation conducted by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department unveiled that Saunders had been the victim of an earlier assault at the same location.

In fact, a complaint warrant had already been issued for her boyfriend, Ratliff, charging him with aggravated assault.

Authorities located Ratliff at around 10:46 p.m. near the Trenton Transit Center on 72 South Clinton Avenue, where he was subsequently taken into custody on the outstanding aggravated assault warrant.

Witness testimonies obtained during the homicide investigation indicated that moments before the fatal incident, screams were heard followed by several gunshots at 301 Hills Place.

Ratliff was observed leaving the residence and fleeing on Hills Place towards Federal Street. As a result of the gathered evidence, Ratliff has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

The investigation into the matter remains active and is being led by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department.

Condolences poured in to the social media pages of Aaron Massey and Kathy Massey, the victim’s parents.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact MCHTF Detective Karl Johnston at (609) 989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Additionally, individuals can provide information via email at mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Ratliff will be held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

Onofri said that despite the charges brought against him, Ratliff is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

