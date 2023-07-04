The number of homicides in Trenton is on track to match the back-to-back years of 2020 and 2021—when 40 people were murdered in New Jersey’s capital city.

As of July 4, 2023, there have been 19 homicides in Trenton this year. The victims include people of all ages and from all walks of life.

The most recent homicide was the shooting death of Precious Saunders, 32, on July 1. Saunders was found shot multiple times inside a residence on Hills Place.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating all of the homicides in Trenton this year. Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to contact the task force at (609) 989-6406.

The increase in homicides in Trenton is a cause for concern for city officials and residents. Mayor Reed Gusciora has called the violence “unacceptable” and has pledged to do more to address it but his record speaks for itself.

Prior to Gusciora’s first election as mayor, the greatest number of homicides in Trenton was 39 in 1991. This number was surpassed in 2020, when there were 40 homicides in Trenton. There were also 40 homicides in Trenton in 2021.

The number of homicides in Trenton has been on the rise since 2017, when there were 28 homicides in the city. This number increased to 30 in 2018, 35 in 2019, and 40 in both 2020 and 2021. According to the Mercer County Homicide Task Force, there were 23 homicides in Trenton in 2022— a 43% decrease that coincided with the mayoral election year.

The increase in homicides in Trenton has been attributed to a number of factors, including poverty, lack of opportunity, and the opioid epidemic. The majority of homicides in Trenton are committed by young people.

The Trenton Police Department has increased patrols in high-crime areas and has implemented a number of other initiatives to try to reduce the violence.

The problem of violence persists due to a lack of resources to address its root causes. Such resources could be used to improve economic opportunities for young people, provide more effective crime prevention programs, and address poverty and the opioid epidemic.

The increase in homicides in Trenton is part of a larger trend of violence in New Jersey. The state has seen a 10% increase in homicides in the past year.

Overall the number of violent crimes in New Jersey has decreased from 103,424 reported in 2017, to 99,897 in 2018, 96,181 in 2019, and 93,322 in 2020.

However, the number of homicides in New Jersey has increased since then, when there were 283 homicides reported in New Jersey. This number increased to 303 in 2018, 352 in 2019, and 400 in 2020.

The increase in homicides in New Jersey has been concentrated in a few specific cities, including Trenton, Newark, and Camden, which have all seen a significant increase in violence in recent years.

There are a number of factors that have contributed to the increase in violence in New Jersey, including the opioid epidemic, poverty, and a lack of opportunity.

The violence in Trenton is a serious problem that needs to be addressed. City officials, law enforcement, and community members all need to work together to find solutions.

Here are some of the things that can be done to address the violence in Trenton:

Increase police presence in high-crime areas.

Implement more effective crime prevention programs.

Provide more opportunities for young people in Trenton.

Address the root causes of violence, such as poverty and the opioid epidemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...