Somerset County Man Charged with Drug Distribution Resulting in Death

A Somerset County man has been charged with drug distribution resulting in death, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on Thursday.

According to Sellinger, Michael S. Carney, 39, of Branchburg, is accused of distributing fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose on January 17, 2023.

Carney was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Trenton on Thursday afternoon.

If convicted, Carney faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The charges against Carney are the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Branchburg Township Police Department.

“This case is a reminder of the dangers of fentanyl,” Sellinger said. “This drug is deadly, and it is taking lives all over the country. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring those who distribute fentanyl to justice.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson said, “This case is a prime example of the DEA’s commitment to working with our state and local partners to combat the opioid epidemic. We will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who distribute these dangerous drugs.”

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said, “This is another example of the tragic consequences of drug abuse. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who distribute these deadly drugs.”

Branchburg Township Police Chief Tricia Behr said, “We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to keep our community safe. This case is a reminder of the dangers of drug abuse, and we will continue to work to prevent these tragedies.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...