Joe Biden’s censorship may backfire as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is proved right

The Biden administration has been accused of censorship after a new report found that the FBI colluded with a Ukrainian intelligence agency to pressure social media companies into taking down accounts accused of spreading Russian disinformation — some of which belonged to Americans.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a rival Democrat challenging Biden for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination, said the report is a damning indictment of the Biden administration’s efforts to silence dissent.

The report titled The FBI’s Collaboration with a Compromised Ukrainian Intelligence Agency to Censor American Speech, issued by the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, is based on documents subpoenaed from Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram – and Alphabet – the parent company of Google and YouTube – in February.

The report alleges that the FBI violated the First Amendment rights of Americans and potentially undermined our national security.

“In light of well-documented instances of the FBI’s civil liberties abuses, this new information raises grave concerns about the FBI’s credibility as the nation’s premier law enforcement organization,” the report states.

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, insisted that the White House respects “press freedom” when asked about the report.

“All I will tell you is that the United States and the Biden administration strongly support press freedom, media freedom and would support no steps that would be taken to undermine that,” Sullivan said.

However, the report’s findings suggest that the Biden administration may have been complicit in the censorship of American social media users.

“The censorship machine revved up on Covid ‘misinformation,’ much of which turned out to be true,” Kennedy said. “Now it is being used to censor dissenting views on the Ukraine War.”

“The justification for Covid-era censorship was that it would save lives. It had the opposite effect. Stifling dissent on Ukraine could have far deadlier consequences,” said Kennedy. “After all, we were narrative-managed into the Ukraine War to begin with. If critics are silenced, who is going to galvanize public opposition to further escalation?”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marianne Williamson, and President Joe Biden

Biden’s actions are considered a grave threat to our democracy but the administration has been so far successful in imposing censorship on the challengers Kennedy and Marianne Williamson, who has charged that moves by the Democratic National Committee and the president himself fly in the face of “democratic principle.”

The DNC has declared that there will be no primary debates featuring Biden against his two challengers, Williamson and Kennedy, an environmental lawyer who’s a scion of the nation’s most famous family political dynasty.

“I don’t think it’s good for democracy. I think it’s very important that the Democratic electorate get a chance to weigh in. I look at the campaign season as a long job interview process and the voters should have a chance to interview all of the candidates for the job and that does include the president,” said Williamson, a best-selling author who briefly sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

“The First Amendment protects the right to free speech, and this includes the right to share information on social media,” Kennedy said. “The Biden administration’s actions have the potential to chill free speech and to silence dissenting voices.”

“I do think they should recognize that people are watching. And people don’t like this,” said Williamson, of Biden and the DNC. “It’s kind of outrageous how overt they are about absolutely admitting that they are doing what they can in the primary season to support the president.”

The report’s findings could have serious political implications for the 2024 election. If voters believe that Biden is using government power to silence dissent, it could damage his chances of re-election.

The report’s authors were hoping to energize Republican voters, who are already concerned about the Biden administration’s handling of the economy and other issues, but it could boost the candidacy of Kennedy, who is running on a platform of defending free speech.

Kennedy has been critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the pandemic and the Ukraine War, and he has accused the administration of censorship.

“The Biden admin just won’t give up on censorship. They’ve gone to an appellate court seeking a stay of the injunction so they can continue pressuring social media companies to suppress political viewpoints they don’t like,” said Kennedy. “The judge in the original case nailed it when he said, ‘The Government seeks a stay of the injunction so that it can continue violating the First Amendment.'”

The report is a major blow to Biden, and it could have a significant impact on the 2024 election, since the administration helped flag for removal a number of authentic accounts, including one verified U.S. State Department account and others belonging to American journalists.

While he’s the front-runner for his party’s nomination, the 80-year-old Biden has faced serious concerns from Democrats over his age, physical health, and mental stamina. Biden has also been criticized for failing to address key policy issues such as low wages, inflation, a growing climate crisis, healthcare, education, and more.

The world is threatened by the climate crisis, war, a gloomy global economic outlook, lingering COVID-19 effects, and myriad possible disasters as Biden’s re-election campaign seems centered on putting a happy face on catastrophic conditions.

