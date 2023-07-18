Blue Dog Democratic Representative seeks military academy nominees

Blue Dog Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill launched the application process for students from New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District seeking to be nominated for a U.S. military service academy this coming year.

“For students who are considering a career as a military officer, attending one of our service academies is such a valuable opportunity,” said Sherrill. “As a graduate of the Naval Academy, I know that these are some of America’s most rigorous and prestigious institutions of higher learning and will challenge our future military leaders both academically and physically, while laying a solid foundation for their future military careers.”

The application process for a service academy nomination is currently open and the deadline to submit an application is October 26, 2023.

The nomination application is open to high school seniors applying to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, as well as college students looking to transfer into one of the Academies.

Students seeking an appointment to one of these institutions must receive a nomination in order to be appointed to attend. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a Congressional nomination.

Sherrill can only offer a limited number of nominations each year, and the nomination process is highly competitive.

Furthermore, only a fraction of nominated students ultimately receive an appointment to attend an academy.

Due to the high number of qualified applicants, Sherrill holds a competitive application process that considers the academic, athletic, extracurricular activities, and community involvement of candidates who apply.

In addition, every candidate is interviewed by Sherrill’s Academy Nomination Board which consists of academy alumni, military veterans, and civic leaders from the community.

Visit https://sherrill.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations for more information and to complete an application.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to Sherrill’s office at 973-526-5668, or email the NJ-11 Academy Nomination Coordinator at willy.tolba@mail.house.gov.

