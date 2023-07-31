Lt. Gov. Oliver hospitalized, leaving Senate president as acting governor

by Nikita Biryukov, New Jersey Monitor

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has been hospitalized and is unable to continue acting as the state’s chief executive in Gov. Phil Murphy’s absence, an administration spokesperson said Monday.

The nature of the medical episode is unclear, but it will keep Oliver from her role as acting governor, said Mahen Gunaratna, the spokesperson.

Senate President Nicholas “No-Show Nick” Scutari became acting governor this morning.

“I want to extend my best wishes to Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver for a rapid and healthy recovery. We look forward to her return,” Scutari said in a statement.

It’s unclear how long Scutari will remain as acting governor. Oliver could return to the post if her health improves, or Murphy could resume his duties by cutting short a family vacation in Italy due to end on Aug. 13.

Scutari has served as acting governor before. Last June, he signed a bill allowing alcohol consumption in pedicabs while Murphy and Oliver were both out of state.

In December, Scutari signed a bill exempting unprocessed honey from some Department of Health regulations.

At the time, Murphy was attending a presidential dinner and Oliver was at a meeting of the National Lieutenant Governors Association.

“Wishing my partner in government a speedy recovery,” Murphy said on Twitter.

