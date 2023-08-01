Lisa McCormick cracks the case of crime in America

When crime rates increase, so do calls for stiffer sentencing, often without regard to the effectiveness or fairness of such long prison terms but criminals worry about getting caught, and not about being sentenced.

They also know the vast majority of crimes reported to police remain unsolved.

Politico asked 50 mayors what they considered to be the leading causes of crime in their cities. Here’s what they said:

15 mayors mentioned drugs or addiction

12 mayors mentioned economic inequality, poverty or lack of opportunities

Eight mayors mentioned guns or illegal firearms

Seven mayors mentioned mental health

Four mayors mentioned car theft or other types of theft

None of those mayors considered the simple fact that few criminals get caught as a leading cause of crime.

“When you are driving on a highway and the sign says 50 MPH you do not decide to go faster based on whether the potential fine is $10 or $100,” said Lisa McCormick, a progressive Democrat who has challenged the corrupt and ineffectual political establishment that has been in control of our government. “That choice depends on whether you think you are going to get caught, and people who commit auto theft, burglary, and other crimes use the same basic formula.”

“While poverty, addiction, and mental health might contribute to the kind of criminal violation involved, what makes a person cross that line is they are not concerned about getting caught,” said McCormick.

“The decision to break the law is about whether you think you are going to get caught,” said McCormick, who reiterated that Americans desire truth and justice for all, so they are ready to elect leaders who confront the facts.

“Tough talk, violating human rights and allowing official misconduct is not going to get justice or security,” said McCormick.

“Protests that erupted across the nation after police murdered George Floyd in 2020 were only a sign of anger that emerged because law enforcement found a different outlet for the frustration that comes when they knew they were not doing their jobs,” said McCormick. “Instead of stepping back and asking what they are doing wrong, police started beating harder on a nail that just would not go in any deeper. They could corral innocent citizens, break up crowds of law-abiding people, beat up individuals peacefully going about their business, and even kill young unarmed men whose lives were mired in poverty and hardship because they cannot face the fact that they failed.”

“The vast majority of crimes in America that get reported to police remain unsolved. The numbers are staggering, upwards of 80 percent in many places and including nearly half of the known homicides so people are literally getting away with murder,” said McCormick. “Whenever the opportunity presents itself, people who do not believe they are going to get caught will commit a crime.”

McCormick attacked the GOP for failing to approve legislation to curb gun violence and she blamed the Democratic establishment for failing to muster public support for meaningful action.

“When Democrats enact toothless laws in the name of bipartisanship instead of really engaging the public and exhibiting leadership to demand results, it allows them to keep on raising money from corporate contributors to feed their addiction but it does nothing to make our communities safer,” said McCormick.

“I agree with those who say the real division in this country is not between left and right; but between the powerful and the powerless. I believe we must do more about holding those with power accountable, regardless of what party with which they identify,” said McCormick. “Crime is a serious problem that includes corporate polluters, government corruption, and white collar fraudsters, to violent street crime and gangs. Tough-talking politicians have failed to address these concerns.”

“This great country of ours is full of ingenuity, aspiration & possibility,” said McCormick. “Most problems we face are linked to our flawed political system, which puts too much power in the hands of too few people, and many of those are so wealthy and powerful that they may as well live in a different world than the rest of us.”

