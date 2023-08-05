California Governor Gavin Newsom to debate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

California Governor Gavin Newsom has challenged Ron DeSantis to a debate over the issue of migrants, and the neofascist Florida Governor has accepted.

Newsom made the challenge in a message on social media, following a controversy over DeSantis’s decision to send state troopers to the border with Mexico to stop migrants from entering the state.

“Hey [Gov. Ron DeSantis], clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom said on Twitter. “Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

DeSantis accepted the challenge during a televised interview. “Absolutely. I’m game, let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where,” DeSantis told Fox News host Sean Hannity, who is to serve as moderator for the debate.

Newsom’s office sent a letter that detailed proposed ground rules for a 90-minute, in-studio debate moderated by Hannity and aired live on Fox News with no audience.

The debate between Newsom and DeSantis would be the latest in a series of high-profile clashes between the two governors.

In recent months, they have sparred over issues such as COVID-19 restrictions, gun control, and abortion.

Newsom and DeSantis are both running for reelection this year, and DeSantis is considered a top potential presidential candidate for the GOP in 2024.

A debate between Newsom and DeSantis would be sure to draw a large audience. Both governors are popular figures in their respective states, and they have been seen as potential presidential candidates in 2024.

Speculation has also swirled about Newsom seeking the Democratic nomination if President Joe Biden abandons his bid for a second term while DeSantis is struggling in the GOP nominating contest, holding a far distant second place to former President Donald Trump.

Both governors have also stepped up efforts to enact policies in line with their respective party’s priorities and platforms.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, another GOP presidential candidate, said his rival’s decision to debate Newsom is “a sign of DeSantis’ desperation.”

“I’m not surprised at all. He’s put pressure on himself, he’s got to compete, he’s got to do well. If he does do poorly, I think it’s very, very fatal,” Surarez said of the Florida governor.

Newsom has taken a hard-line stance on abortion rights with a billboard campaign launched in seven Republican-led states that have some of the strictest abortion laws.

The billboards tout California’s abortion access. He also ran ads in Florida, criticizing DeSantis and encouraging Florida residents to move to California.

It is unclear when or where the debate would take place.

Recent national polling averages show DeSantis with about 14 percent support and Trump with about 53 percent support. Suarez has less than a tenth of a percent support according to the same polling averages.

