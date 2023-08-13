Biden denied Secret Service guard for Democratic rival whose father was shot

In the wake of the assassination of anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s campaign manager Dennis Kucinich has publicly called on President Joe Biden to order Secret Service protection for his rival for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

“The killing of Mr. Villavicencio proves how volatile the political climate has become,” said Kucinich. “Yesterday the FBI confronted a man who had threatened President Biden, an incident that led to the man being shot dead by government agents.”

Kucinich, a 16-year member of Congress, continued, “Mr. Kennedy has met all criteria for protection. The only conceivable reason he is being denied is because of a conscious decision by the White House to deny him security and damn the consequences.”

The Kennedy campaign submitted a 67-page document months ago to Biden administration officials which established the escalating threat environment.

Robert F Kennedy’s assassination ended his 1968 bid for the White House

On July 28, Kennedy posted a viral tweet about the Biden administration denying him Secret Service protection.

It was seen more than 30 million times and drew more than 18,000 comments, most outraged at the refusal of the Biden administration to protect Kennedy.

“I call upon President Biden to recognize his responsibility, not only for the safety of all presidential candidates but for the protection of the political process itself,” Kucinich said. “In a democracy, it is supposed to be voters, not political assassins, who decide who shall take office. Candidates must be able to campaign free from threat and fear.”

The Kenndy campaign resubmitted its application for Secret Service protection and is hopeful it will be swiftly granted in keeping with precedent.

There are no documented instances of such a request by a major candidate being refused.

