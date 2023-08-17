Oligarchs using media manipulation & money to stop Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

As President, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will start the process of unwinding the American empire but leaders of the military-industrial complex and the oligarchs who rule Washington through media manipulation and money are working to stop voters from paying attention to the liberal lion.

Kennedy says he will bring US troops home from bases around the globe and stop racking up unpayable debt to fight one war after another, as part of a campaign that invokes memories of his uncle and father, two of the Democratic Party’s martyred heroes.

The military would return to its proper role of defending our country in a Kennedy administration, which will strive to end the proxy wars, bombing campaigns, covert operations, coups, paramilitaries, and everything else that has become so normal most people don’t know it’s happening.

In the wake of recent developments in the field of military technology, an old and controversial idea has resurfaced, causing widespread concern and debate within the international community.

The candidate’s suggestion that COVID-19 was “targeted to” certain ethnicities while Chinese people and Jews of European descent were more immune produced accusations that his remarks were antisemitic or racist, dismissing new evidence that the disease was hatched in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), calling that “a false conspiracy theory” despite the lack of authoritative standing for anyone to dismiss the idea.

“The Department of Energy and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assess that a laboratory-associated incident was the most likely cause of the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2,” according to a declassified report on COVID-19’s origin from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which said both a natural and laboratory origin remain plausible scenarios, as did “Central Intelligence Agency and another agency.”

“Prior to the pandemic, we assess WIV scientists conducted extensive research on coronaviruses,” said the ODNI report, a finding consistent with a Wall Street Journal story about Wuhan scientists who were infected by Covid-19.

“Sources within the US government say that three of the earliest people to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 were Ben Hu, Yu Ping, and Yan Zhu. All were members of the Wuhan lab suspected to have leaked the pandemic virus,” says an article from Matt Taibbi and two other investigative journalists. “As such, not only do we know there were WIV scientists who had developed COVID-19-like illnesses in November 2019, but also that they were working with the closest relatives of SARS-CoV-2, and inserting gain-of-function features unique to it.”

As early as March 2020, Alina Chan, who studies gene therapy at the Broad Institute, a prestigious research institute affiliated with both Harvard and MIT, thought it was strange that people were claiming the virus originated in a food market because no one found any infected animals, so she raised the very obvious possibility that the outbreak might have been due to a lab accident.

“In debunking the possibility that the virus was the product of extensive genetic engineering, they’d ruled out other, simpler scenarios. For instance, a normal virus collected from bats in the wild, if brought to Wuhan, could have somehow slipped out,” explained Antonio Regalado, the senior biomedicine editor for MIT Technology Review.

A coalition of wealthy donors rallied behind President Joe Biden when he said he would seek a second term, among them billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, media mogul Haim Saban, Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, hedge fund executive Donald Sussman, Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, and Charles Myers, former Evercore vice chairman and founder of Signum Global Advisors.

On the other side of the mega-donors are ordinary Americans who are decidedly unenthusiastic about the incumbent including a large number of Democrats that have expressed plans to sit out the 2024 election altogether.

The media influence of Biden’s cabal of oligarchs is fairly evident in not so subtle ways. Almost every mainstream journalist has disparaged Kennedy and his candidacy in virtually all news reports since the beginning of his presidential campaign, despite the validity of his ideas and the appeal of his platform to Democratic voters, who are largely disappointed with the incumbent, whose administration is now under a court order to stop engaging in censorship.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. surrounded by enthusiastic supporters

Kennedy’s remarks are supported by a study of over 81,000 genomes by the Cleveland Clinic that said “COVID-19 is strangely and tragically selective” and found people with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry and people of Asian ancestry are genetically less susceptible to contracting the disease.

That was not the only peer-reviewed scientific study that linked race-related genes which “can affect the severity of viral diseases” or found that “Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has disproportionately affected communities of color.”

There have also been links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese military, but Kennedy’s consideration of the notion that the virus was cooked up in a lab is dangerous because he could end up exposing bioweapon research that our government wants to deny.

The notion of “ethnic weapons,” as discussed by Dr. Carl A. Larson in his 1970 article published in the Military Review journal, has ignited discussions about the ethical implications of utilizing such weaponry in modern warfare.

Larson, a renowned expert in human genetics at the Institute of Genetics, University of Lund, Sweden, presented the concept of ethnic weapons based on his research into innate differences in vulnerability to chemical agents among various human populations. His licentiate degree from the Medical School of Lund University and status as a licensed physician lent credibility to his claims, but the implications of his research were and continue to be highly controversial.

In his article, Dr. Larson suggested that certain ethnic or population groups might have inherent genetic variations, making them more susceptible to specific chemical agents than others. These purported disparities in susceptibility to chemical weapons raise the alarming possibility of designing weapons tailored to target specific ethnic or racial groups, an ethically fraught proposition that has generated significant unease.

The re-emergence of this decades-old article has ignited concerns among scholars, policymakers, and human rights advocates.

In 2019, advances in biotechnology and genetic engineering were said to “have exciting applications in medicine — yet also alarming implications, including for military affairs.”

Zhang Shibo, a retired general of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army who was head of the National Defense University in Beijing, publicly declared an interest in using gene sequencing and editing to develop pathogenic bioweapons that would target specific ethnic groups.

The use of ethnic weapons in warfare would not only violate the principles of international humanitarian law but also escalate the potential for atrocities and discrimination in conflicts around the world.

The Cleveland Clinic is one of America’s premier medical institutions, consistently ranked at the very top of the nation’s best hospitals.

In the long term, Kennedy says, a nation’s strength does not come from its armies, although top people in the military-industrial complex want to keep us ignorant that their disproportionate wealth comes from society’s investment in them.

Kennedy complains that the United States of America spends as much on weaponry as the next nine nations combined while pointing out that the world’s only real superpower has grown weaker over the last four decades.

Even as its military technology has reigned supreme, America has been hollowing out from the inside because the supply-side fantasies behind federal policy from Reaganomics to Bidenomics have fundamentally eviscerated our infrastructure, industry, economy, and society.

“A democratic government is supposed to be of, by, and for the people. But government institutions have betrayed our trust,” says Kennedy’s website. “We will roll back the secrecy and make government transparent… We will get money out of politics. We will open our institutions to real citizen involvement. We will restore integrity to government.”

Many experts in the scientific community stress that modern genetic research has shown that genetic variation among human populations is far more complex and subtle than the black-and-white dichotomy presented in the 1970 article but the concept of “ethnic weapons” has been proved to be a fearsome possibility.

Would it be possible that the minds developing horrific biological weapons fail to envision a way to aim those killer pathogens at intended targets without having the germs used against themselves?

The moral and legal implications of using such weapons cannot be ignored. The use of weapons targeting specific ethnic groups would violate several international treaties and conventions, including the Geneva Conventions, which strictly prohibit the use of weapons that cause unnecessary suffering or discriminate against a particular group.

The potential for misuse and abuse of ethnic weapons is evident, with the prospect of adversaries using such technology to carry out genocide, ethnic cleansing, or other heinous acts of violence against specific populations. The consequences could be far-reaching, destabilizing regional and global security and further exacerbating tensions among different communities.

In response to the renewed attention on this controversial topic, international organizations, human rights advocates, and concerned governments have called for a renewed commitment to disarmament efforts. The importance of upholding international law, norms, and ethical principles in warfare cannot be understated.

Governments worldwide must prioritize multilateral cooperation and diplomatic dialogue to prevent the development and proliferation of ethnic weapons.

The world stands at a pivotal moment where ethical considerations must outweigh the desire for technological supremacy. The haunting specter of ethnic weapons reminds us of the horrors of past conflicts, urging us to forge a collective commitment to a more just, equitable, and peaceful future for all humanity.

All US intelligence agencies have publicly dismissed the notion that Covid-19 was developed as a biological weapon —as if the spies are trying to cover up the truth— but Kennedy has gotten far more flack than the Trump administration received after it was exposed for lying to the American public during the COVID pandemic.

“While U.S. intelligence agencies have done an astonishingly poor job of protecting the nation’s secrets from foreign adversaries, they have been more successful in blocking access by American citizens to the most basic categories of intelligence information,” said Steven Aftergood, director of the Project on Government Secrecy at the Federation of American Scientists in a 1996 paper.

“There’s a new kind of censorship called targeted propaganda that is designed to make me look unpalatable, unhinged, crazy, a crank, a conspiracy theorist,” said Kennedy, a liberal Democrat whose cross-party appeal and favorable perception among independents should give hope and optimism to a party disappointed by war-mongering, concession-making, career politician Joe Biden, who polls suggest is unable to defeat Donald Trump a second time.

RFK Jr. is among the very few promoting transparency in military research and advocating the sharing of information about emerging technologies that will be crucial to ensure that such dangerous and unethical weapons do not find their way into the arsenals of any nation.

It is not only much easier for the corporate oligarchs to employ their media empires to paint Kennedy as a crazy person we all should ignore but it would be self-defeating to counter his arguments since that would elevate the discussion and create more public attention than wanted by a cabal whose members are incredibly rich, unbelievably powerful and entirely unaccountable to their fellow citizens.

