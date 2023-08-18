Kennedy: President Joe Biden has surrounded himself with Wall Street

The nephew of President John F. Kennedy, and the son of his Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy—two of America’s political heroes who lost their lives to assassins’ bullets—is waging a campaign for the White House that has caused consternation among the corporate oligarchy that has largely enthralled both sides of the political establishment.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. explained that what inspired him to seek the presidency is the demoralizing departure of the Democratic political establishment from the kind of liberal values that defined America in the post-war era.

“I felt like the Democrats kind of got derailed and became the party suddenly and mysteriously of war when they were always skeptical of the military-industrial complex,” said Kennedy. “They became the party of censorship, which is abhorrent to every definition of liberalism.”

“They became the party of fear, which is against our traditions,” said Kennedy. “Franklin Roosevelt in his 1932 inaugural address said that the only thing that we have to fear is fear itself, and he understood that fear is a weapon of totalitarian elements and totalitarian control.”

“It became the party of the Neocons, which again was antithetical,” said Kennedy, who noted that although America spends as much on weaponry as the next nine nations combined, the country has grown weaker, not stronger, over the last 30 years. “The Neocons were Republican, very, you know, belligerent, pugnacious, foreign policy about subduing the world and establishing hegemony through violence.”

“It became the party of Wall Street, President Biden has surrounded himself with Wall Street, and the party had forgotten its roots, the middle class of our country, and started regarding people, you know, the cops, the firefighters, the union members, the people who were the bedrock of the Democratic Party, as deplorables,” said Kennedy. “All of those trends and others were disturbing to me.”

“I think the most significant thing for Democrats over the long term is that our internal polls show that I do much better against President Trump than President Biden does,” said Kennedy. “I beat him by almost double the percentage that President Biden does, and I do even better against Governor DeSantis.”

“If the polling shows that I am more likely to beat President Trump than President Biden, I think it will force a lot of Democrats to take a second look at me,” said Kennedy, who has been the target of frequent censorship and unfair attacks leveled by corporate-controlled media outlets.

“I think this year is going to be the political campaign that will be decided on by podcasts, and particularly because the (frontrunner) candidates are not wanting to debate,” said Kennedy, who identified the similarity between Biden and Trump both refusing to debate their respective political rivals.

“I think this year is going to be the political campaign that will be decided on by podcasts, and particularly because the (frontrunner) candidates are not wanting to debate,” said Kennedy, who identified the similarity between Biden and Trump both refusing to debate their respective political rivals.

“You know, we should be courageous enough and confident enough of our viewpoint that we can argue them and have them triumph in the marketplace of ideas,” said Kennedy, who expects many people to turn to online bloggers, podcasts and other non-traditional media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...