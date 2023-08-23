Wharton State Forest wildfire in Waterford Township is one of 100

A wildfire at the Wharton State Forest in Camden County, that has engulfed 1,700 acres, is one of almost a hundred burning throughout the United States right now.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the Waterford Township wildfire, named the “Dragway Wildfire,” is 95% contained and burning in the area of the Atco Dragway and Jackson Road.

On Monday, the NJFFS said it’s expected to take crews two to three days to contain the fire.

“Right now, 95 wildfires have burned 577,316 acres in 15 states across the United States. Eleven new large fires were reported including three in Texas, two in California and Washington, and one each in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, and Wyoming,” said environmentalist Lisa McCormick on social media.

She also said new large wildfires are reported each day, because conditions are worsening as officials refuse to seriously address the climate crisis.

Two weeks after a wildfire ripped through the historic Maui city of Lahaina, officials said that the number of people unaccounted for in the blaze continues to fluctuate due to uncertain and incomplete data.

At least 115 people have been killed in the fire, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Over 17,509 wildland firefighters and support personnel are battling the wildfires that are burning across the United States, said McCormick.

Three new large fires were reported Monday one each in California, Colorado and Texas, said McCormick, who has been critical of President Joe Biden for approving multiple fossil fuel projects that will increase the output of deadly greenhouse emissions.

