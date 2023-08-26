Census Bureau refines population estimates for 40 countries in the year 2100

Along with the United Nations Population Division, the U.S. Census Bureau is one of the few organizations in the world that regularly estimates and projects the world’s population.

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released new population estimates and projections and other demographic data up to the year 2100 for 40 countries and areas in the International Database (IDB).

With the IDB, you can view demographic measures of over 200 countries and areas with populations of 5,000 or more, and for thousands of subnational areas (equivalent to U.S. states, counties, and townships in other countries).

For each country and area, data in the IDB include total population, population by age and sex, and demographic characteristics such as fertility, mortality, and migration.

Population size (by single year of age and sex) and components of change (fertility, mortality, and migration) are available from an initial or base year through 2100 for July 1 of each calendar year.

Metadata also are available describing the source data used to produce the IDB. For subnational areas, population by age and sex are available. Learn more about subnational estimates and projections.

New data and analyses were used to refine population estimates and projections for Algeria, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Belarus, Belize, Burma, Congo (Brazzaville), Costa Rica, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ethiopia, France, Gaza Strip, Georgia, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Moldova, Namibia, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, North Korea, Norway, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Ukraine, the United States, Uzbekistan, the West Bank, and Zimbabwe.

The release also includes the following updates:

Subnational data for over 15,000 areas similar to U.S. states, counties and townships around the world.

Additional demographic data indicators.

Custom regional calculations.

Custom age groups.

The current update incorporates new data from censuses, surveys and administrative records, and updated analyses based on those data.

The IDB consists of estimates and projections of demographic indicators, including population size and growth (by sex and single year of age up to 100-plus) and components of change (mortality, fertility and net international migration) for more than 200 countries and areas. The Census Bureau periodically updates the IDB as new data become available.

Estimates and projections from the IDB can be found on the International Database Overview webpage.

The IDB helps the U.S. government and the public answer fundamental questions about the people and places of our world.

These data inform program planning, policymaking, educational, and research data users. The Census Bureau has produced these data since the 1960s, and the agency published its results on census.gov since 1996. We regularly update the IDB and release the results online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...