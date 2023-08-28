Jersey City police officer shot and killed man

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, August 27, 2023, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Authorities say one man sustained fatal injuries but his identity is not being released and no further information is being released at this time.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, at about 2:28 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Jersey City Police Department responded to a home on Randolph Avenue in the area of Bramhall Avenue.

Local emergency medical services personnel requested the assistance of police.

One Jersey City police officer fired his service weapon and a male civilian was struck.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:47 p.m.

A 2019 law requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

