Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. says part of his mission is to summon the ‘party of the people’ back to traditional liberal ideals that characterized such dynamic American leaders as Franklin D. Roosevelt and his uncle, John F. Kennedy.

The candidate said that today’s elected officials “have to spend hours every day on the phone with political donors. They really don’t have time to see what is happening on the ground in this country. There’s a level of desperation and despair like I have never seen before.”

“We will end the forever wars, clean up government, increase wealth for all, and tell Americans the truth,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy, a lawyer and environmental activist, is running for president on a platform of transparency and accountability in government. He has pledged to remake public institutions to serve the public, end the revolving door, get money out of politics, open government to real citizen involvement, and restore integrity to government.

Kennedy believes that the current system is broken and that it is time for a change. He has a long history of fighting for environmental justice and consumer protection, and he is known for his outspokenness and willingness to challenge the status quo.If elected president, Kennedy would roll back the secrecy that has shrouded government operations in recent years, and he would make it easier for citizens to access government information. He would also protect whistleblowers who expose corruption or wrongdoing in government.

The Democratic rival to President Joe Biden says he would ban the practice of government officials leaving their jobs to work for private companies that they previously regulated. He believes that this practice creates a conflict of interest and undermines public trust in government.

Kennedy would work to reduce the influence of money in politics by overturning the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which allowed corporations and unions to spend unlimited amounts of money on elections. He would also support public financing of elections.

The candidate argues that democratic government is supposed to be of, by, and for the people but American institutions have betrayed our trust. The intelligence agencies spy on our own people. Government and tech platforms conspire to surveil and censor the public. Regulatory agencies have been captured by those they are supposed to regulate: Wall Street controls the SEC. Polluters and extractive industries dominate the EPA and BLM. Pharma controls the CDC, NIH, and FDA. Big Ag controls the USDA. Big Tech has captured the FTC. No wonder trust in government is at all-time lows. It’s time to earn it back.

The son of former US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy—who, like President Kennedy, lost his life to an assassin’s bullet—would make it easier for citizens to participate in government by expanding online voting and making it easier to contact their elected officials. He would also create a new office of citizen engagement to help connect citizens with their government.

Kennedy would work to restore the public’s trust in government by holding officials accountable for their actions. He would also work to create a more ethical and transparent government.

America is more polarized and divided now than at any time in living memory, according to Kennedy, who says both sides seem to agree that the basic problem is the horrible people on the other side and that both sides are wrong. The basic problem is the division itself. A divided public lacks the strength to resist exploitation or to overcome the inertia of the status quo. The classic American can-do spirit exhausts itself in endless battles. So let’s heal the divide.

Kennedy has clear positions on today’s most divisive trigger issues like abortion, guns, and immigration, but he knows that both sides have legitimate concerns and legitimate moral positions, and most of the disagreements obscure deeper shared values.

Everyone wants their children to be safe. Few relish the thought of dead fetuses, nor do they want to force women to have unwanted babies. Everyone wants safe streets, yet few wish for millions of people to languish in prison.

According to Kennedy’s website, he will draw on the broad moral agreements beneath our divisions. He will model careful listening, and create conditions where each group can hear the stories of the other. He will lead the way toward national reconciliation, respectful dialog, and willingness to change, to grow, and to forgive.

Kennedy’s campaign manager, Dennis Kucinich, is a legendary liberal antiwar and corruption-fighting hero who served in Congress and as the mayor of Cleveland, Ohio.

South Carolina state director is the 7th congressional district 2022 Democratic nominee Daryl Scott of Conway, whose priorities included fighting for a living wage, crime prevention, and slowing the effects of climate change to protect the Earth for future generations.

With such bold progressives in his corner, and dynamic cross-party and independent appeal, the environmental lawyer should be viewed as a better Democrat than Biden and a far stronger nominee but thus far, his campaign has struggled to get attention from mainstream media, which shows a powerful bias against Kennedy due to his plan to stop pharmaceutical company television advertising.

Kennedy’s policy goals are ambitious, but he believes that they are necessary to make the government work for the people again. He is a polarizing figure, but he is also a charismatic and passionate advocate for change. If elected president, he would be a force for change in Washington, D.C.

