Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak on economic renewal in New York City

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will share his practical message of economic renewal with New York City voters on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The event will be held at 99 Scott Ave. in Brooklyn, NY. The event is free and open to the public, so anyone interested in hearing Kennedy’s plans is encouraged to attend.

“During this campaign and during my administration, I will focus on the values that we share instead of the issues that divide us,” said Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, activist, and author who is the son of the late former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.

In a statement, Kennedy said that he intends to outline his plans to reverse the decline of the American working and middle class and address rising costs of food, energy, medicine, and housing.

“The time has come to reverse America’s economic decline, decades in the making,” Kennedy said. “We will rebuild the industrial infrastructure, enact policies that favor small and medium businesses, and support labor in reclaiming its fair share of American prosperity.”

Kennedy also said that he would focus on healthcare reform, calling for a system that “goes beyond making existing modalities available to all, to include low-cost alternative and holistic therapies.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Kennedy is the president of the Waterkeeper Alliance, a non-profit organization that protects water quality. He is also the author of several books, including “Crimes Against Nature” and “The Riverkeepers.”

Kennedy announced he is a Democratic candidate for president in the 2024 election running on a platform of environmental protection, economic justice, and healthcare reform.

Like New Jersey, New York is one of the most expensive places in the world. The cost of living has been rising steadily in recent years, making it difficult for many people to make ends meet.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem. The pandemic has led to job losses and business closures, which has both depressed wages and driven up the cost of living.

While President Joe Biden has sought to return the country to ‘normal’ he seems content to go back to the conditions that existed in 2016, when so many Americans reached a point of frustration that they irresponsibly elected Donald Trump as president.

Kennedy’s plan for economic renewal would help to address the underlying issues that are rooted in failed policies adopted during the Reagan administration and sealed by former President Bill Clinton.

Republican debate last night was out of sync with the mood of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...