A dentist from Lubbock, Texas, who was reported to have engaged in an act of generosity when he attended the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, found himself facing a long time behind bars and now wants to reset the legal process.

Jason Paul White, now serving a 30-year prison sentence, made headlines for leaving a $450 tip for an African American waitress at Busboys and Poets, a well-known Washington, D.C. restaurant recognized for its left-leaning ideology and commitment to uplifting racial and cultural connections.

White, who was sent to federal prison in January 2022, filed an appeal to his 30-year sentence through the United States 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

White’s benevolent gesture occurred in January 2017, as he and his companions wearing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” caps entered the restaurant they felt a sense of suspicion from other patrons enjoying the restaurant’s decidedly left-wing ambiance.

Despite the palpable ideological differences in the air, White engaged in a friendly interaction with the African American waitress, leaving a substantial $450 tip as a hopeful message of unity and respect.

White’s reputation took a dark turn when he faced federal charges related to child pornography and sexual enticement of numerous minors who he abused.

The case came to the attention of authorities in December 2020, when the Lubbock Police Department received a tip from concerned parents about White’s inappropriate relationships with their minor children.

In spring 2020, White allegedly showed a 13-year-old a video of himself engaged in sexual acts, while in summer 2020, he reportedly requested a nude photo from a 17-year-old minor and forwarded the image to himself and another individual.

White also coerced a 16-year-old minor into partially undressing at his ranch in Post, Texas, and the deviant dentist showed the minor a video of a juvenile involved in sexual acts.

In January 2021, he was arrested at his Lubbock business and charged with the distribution of child pornography. The subsequent investigation unveiled disturbing details of his exploitation of minors, including providing adult sexual devices to underage individuals and soliciting explicit acts from them.

A federal criminal complaint alleges that White engaged in various acts of exploitation, including providing adult sexual devices to minors, soliciting explicit content from them via text messages and social media applications, and sharing child pornography.

White initially pleaded not guilty on August 18, 2021, to 16 counts of child pornography and enticement of a minor but his legal battle took a dramatic turn when pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in federal court in 2021, under the terms of the plea bargain.

U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix handed down a 30-year prison term in January 2022, after White’s admission of guilt and his acknowledgment of engaging in sexually explicit conduct with multiple minor boys over a 15-year period.

In his appeal, White maintained that his guilty plea lacked sufficient factual standing, citing §2251(a), which establishes the illegality of sexual exploitation of children and interstate travel.

According to his plea, this should be construed as “requiring the government to prove that the offense caused the materials to move in interstate commerce or, at least, that the materials moved in interstate commerce recently.”

That appeal was rejected because in his plea agreement, White admitted that his digital media, residence, and ranch, were subject to forfeiture because he used them to commit the described violations of law and agreed that he committed all the essential elements of the offenses described in his indictment.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc.

In federal court documents, White admitted to the offense of enticing “John Doe 15″ to engage in sexually explicit conduct for photos or videos.

On December 31, 2009, White agreed that he was 29 years old, and John Doe 15 had just turned 17 years old and was attending high school in Lubbock, Texas. The federal court document says White produced a video of himself performing oral sex on John Doe 15, and using and sharing a sex toy.

Court documents also reveal White produced more videos of child pornography with John Doe 15 all depicting similar conduct as in the video produced on December 31, 2009. These additional videos were produced on January 6, 2010, January 12, 2010, June 6, 2010, November 14, 2010, November I7, 2010, November 24, 2010, and November 24, 2010.In each of these videos, John Doe 15 was 17 years old. Each video is considered child pornography.

At some point after producing the seven videos described above, White uploaded the videos to his Dropbox internet storage account. Law enforcement discovered the Dropbox account during a search of White’s business and residence on January 14, 2021.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant for the Dropbox account and discovered the seven videos. John Doe 15 later identified himself in each of the videos, stated he was 17 years old at the time each video was produced, and described how White produced each of the videos.

Court documents also show between March 2004 and March 2006, White enticed, and attempted to entice, John Doe 4 into engaging in sexual activity with White. John Doe 4 was between 15 and 16 years old at the time and White was approximately 25 years old.

John Doe 4 lived in New Mexico and White lived in Lubbock. White communicated with John Doe 4 via telephone and the internet, and on at least one occasion, White persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced John Doe 4 to travel to Lubbock, Texas, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with White.

Between September 1998 and September 1999, White knowingly transported John Doe 5 from New Mexico to Lubbock, Texas, with the intent to engage in sexual activity with John Doe 5, according to court documents. White was approximately 19 years old, and John Doe 5 was approximately 16 years old.

After transporting John Doe 5 to Lubbock, White engaged in criminal sexual activity with John Doe 5.

The factual record from federal court also reveals from January 2005 to May 17, 2005, White enticed, and attempted to entice, John Doe 6 into engaging in sexual activity with White.

John Doe 6 was 17 years old at the time and White was approximately 25 years old. White communicated with John Doe 6 via telephone and the internet, and White persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced John Doe 6 to engage in sexual activity with White. White used the ruse of having a pornography business that could make John Doe 6 a lot of money if he made pornography for White.

From January 2005 to May 21, 2005, White enticed, and attempted to entice, John Doe 7 into engaging in sexual activity with White. John Doe 7 was 17 years old at the time and White was approximately 25 years old. White communicated with John Doe 7 via telephone and the internet, and White persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced John Doe 7 to engage in sexual activity with White. White used his pornography ruse to convince John Doe 7 to engage in sexual activity with White. On at least one occasion, White told John Doe 7 he had arranged for a pornography filming to take place and John Doe 7 would make money from the film. John Doe 7 went to White’s Residence in Lubbock, Texas, to film the pornography video, and White told him that the film crew had to cancel, but White engaged in sexual activity with John Doe 7 anyway – John Doe 7 was 17 years old at the time.

Court documents say, “White continued using the ruse of having a pornography business to entice, and attempt to entice, children into sexual activity and sexually explicit conduct. White used this ruse in 2019 and 2020, with John Doe 1, John Doe 2, and John Doe 3. In 2019 and 2020, White had John Doe 1, John Doe 2, and John Doe 3 visit his Residence. While at the Residence, among other behavior, White gave John Doe 1, John Doe 2, and John Doe 3 sex toys.”

From approximately June 2019, to approximately December 2020, White persuaded, induced, coerced, and enticed, and attempted to persuade, induce, coerce, and entice, John Doe I into sexual activity with White. John Doe 1 was 16 years old at the time, and White was approximately 4l years old. White used his cellular telephone and the Internet to communicate with John Doe 1. White also gave John Doe 1 money and gifts, including sex toys, and encouraged John Doe I to use them. White frequently requested photographs and videos from John Doe 1, including of John Doe 1 using the sex toys White gave him. White did all this to entice John Doe I into sexual activity with White.

Between approximately April 2020, to approximately September 2020, White convinced John Doe 1 to take a photograph of his penis for White. John Doe 1 was 16 years old at the time. White employed, used, persuaded, induced, coerced, and enticed John Doe 1 to take a sexually explicit photograph of his genitals. This photograph was produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped, or transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer. After John Doe 1 took the photograph on his cell phone, White sent the photograph of John Doe 1’s genitals to White’s cell phone. white then took a screenshot of the photograph on his cell phone and told John Doe 1 that he was going to send the photograph to another adult male. White produced and transported child pornography of John Doe 1.

From approximately June 2019, to approximately December 2020, White persuaded, induced, coerced, and enticed, and attempted to persuade, induce, coerce, and entice, John Doe 2 into sexual activity with White. John Doe 2 was 13 years old at the time, and White was approximately 41 years old. White used his cellular telephone and the Internet to communicate with John Doe 2. White purchased gifts, including sex toys, for John Doe 2 and encouraged him to use them. White instructed John Doe 2 to make videos of himself masturbating when he turned 17. White showed John Doe 2 videos of White masturbating on White’s cell phone and showed him other pornography on the Internet. White did this to entice, and attempt to entice, John Doe 2 into sexual activity with White.

From approximately March 2020, to approximately December 2020, White persuaded, induced, coerced, and enticed, and attempted to persuade, induce, coerce, and entice, John Doe 3 into sexual activity with White. John Doe 3 was 16 years old at the time, and White was approximately 41 years old. White used his cellular telephone and the Internet to communicate with John Doe 3. White gave John Doe 3 gifts, including sex toys, and requested photos and videos of John Doe 3 using the sex toys as payment for them. White also gave John Doe 3 a hair trimmer and showed John Doe 3 how to use it to trim his pubic region. White showed John Doe 3 videos of people masturbating and other pornography, including a video of someone White said was a sophomore at a local Lubbock high school. On at least one occasion, White took John Doe 3 to his ranch, and made John Doe 3 sleep in the same bed as White. White did all this to entice John Doe 3 into sexual activity with White.

