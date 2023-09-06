Bruce Springsteen canceled tour to treat a medical condition

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September due to an illness from which the Boss has been suffering.

A statement said Springsteen, 73, is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, and that medical advisors told him that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.

“Over here on E. Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at out U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and god bless all, Bruce.”

In March, Springsteen, along with other performers including Gladys Knight and Mindy Kaling, was honored by President Joe Biden at the White House with the 2021 National Medal of Arts.

“A poet, troubadour, a chronicler of American life and resilience and hope and dreams,” Biden said of the musician.

During a career that has spanned five decades, Springsteen has become known for his poetic and socially conscious lyrics and lengthy, energetic stage performances.

Earlier this summer, Springsteen canceled several shows “due to illness” without disclosing who was ill.

Two shows that had been scheduled at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia were postponed and will now take place next summer: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, and Friday, August 23, 2024.

Springsteen and the E Street Band had eight remaining concerts scheduled through the end of September, including one Thursday in Syracuse. They last played Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Springsteen and his E Street Band have been on tour this year, starting in the US from February to April.

They then traveled to Europe, with stops in France, Italy, Germany, Zurich, Birmingham, Oslo, London, Vienna, Munich, England and more before returning to the United States.

In April, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that September 23 will now officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day.

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine. The most common symptom of a peptic ulcer is stomach pain.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, peptic ulcer disease “occurs when open sores, or ulcers, form in the stomach or first part of the small intestine. Many cases of peptic ulcer disease develop because a bacterial infection eats away the protective lining of the digestive system.”

