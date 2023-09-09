President Joe Biden is the Democrat who cannot beat any Republican

A new CNN poll not only reveals that Democratic voters are dissatisfied with President Joe Biden, but a broad 67-percent majority of them wish they had an alternative in the 2024 election—and they do, although many voters are being kept in the dark about their alternatives by the very powerful interests who control most of the information consumed by Americans.

The two Democratic rivals challenging Biden for their party’s nomination are a serious threat to the entrenched ruling oligarchs but those who own the vast majority of media outlets have thus far done a terrific job of preventing voters from learning about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

For the most part, Kennedy has been subjected by CNN, MSNBC and other establishment media to concerted efforts intended to malign an honorable man. Williamson has simply been ignored.

Whether they actively speak harmful untruths as they unfairly criticize Kennedy, or treat Williamson as though she is entirely unimportant, the truth is that the greedy rich genuinely fear these alternative Democrats because they threaten to restore the order of things that existed before Americans allowed such avaricious aristocrats to exist, let alone dominate the mechanisms for controlling our republic.

It is now considered a respectable political tactic to traduce Kennedy while the media’s disregard for Williamson is equally outrageous.

It is shameful that Kennedy is being treated this way and the media’s silence on Williamson is deafening but the American public deserves better than this, particularly in light of what pollster John Zogby called, “New and Catastrophic Numbers for President Biden.”

“When folks are asked whether or not he should run again, 73 percent say no, there should be a different candidate besides Joe Biden,” said Zogby. “That includes up to 65 percent of Democrats, which is devastating.”

While noting Biden’s remarkably poor approval rating is, “lower than his three immediate predecessors were at this stage,” Zogby said the Democratic numbers in the CNN survey that show liberals want him out of the race.

The famed pollster’s son, Jeremy Zogby, said he has doubted the president’s effectiveness since his first days in the White House. His analysis was equally biting.

“I knew it was catastrophic a hundred days in because, No. 1, Joe Biden did not live up to his promise of toning things down, being the adult in the room,” said Jeremy Zogby, the managing partner of the firm his father founded, John Zogby Strategies. “Within a hundred days, his approval rating shot low, and it was the biggest collapse in modern presidential polling. About 900 days later, Joe Biden has, I believe, the lowest approval rating in modern presidential polling.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nimarata Haley are among the Republicans who would defeat President Joe Biden, according to a recent CNN poll showing that the incumbent would be an exceptionally weak candidate if he wins renomination.

Trump leads by one point —46 to 45— in a hypothetical match against Biden, who struggles with a statistical tie against every contestant seeking the GOP nomination except one to whom he suffers a landslide defeat.

The dismal poll numbers show Biden faces broadly negative job ratings overall and widespread concerns that his age, at 80 years old, might affect his current level of physical and mental competence.

According to the poll, 46 percent of registered voters say that any Republican presidential nominee would be a better choice than Biden in 2024.

After we lost our right to choose abortion on his watch, President @JoeBiden refused to instruct the National Archivist to certify the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

I won't be voting for Biden.



I won't be voting for Biden.@RobertKennedyJr @marwilliamson @DNC pic.twitter.com/6RSaORQSRa — Lisa McCormick (She's one of Us!) (@LisaMcCormickNJ) August 2, 2023

“Pretending that Biden is the only thing standing between democracy and a Republican that has already attempted to stage a coup d’état is boneheaded, especially since the incumbent president is weak, vulnerable, and ill-equipped to fight the authoritarian nightmare confronting this nation,” said Lisa McCormick, a progressive activist who declared that she would not support his renomination in July 2022, when he disgraced the US by meeting the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, who killed Washongton Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

President Biden's agenda to tackle the climate crisis involves offshore drilling in an area the size of Italy, destructive drilling & LNG in Alaska, 4 times more federal oil & gas leases than were issued by Trump, & financing fossil fuel projects like an Indonesian oil refinery.

McCormick has remained a critic, citing Biden’s environmental policies, his foreign affairs decisions, and his record-breaking military spending.

Hunter Biden's exploitation of his father's political job may be meager compared to Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner's $2 billion deal with the Saudis, but it is certainly wrong.

“The idea that Biden is the only hope for democracy is a dangerous delusion, given the Republican Party’s increasingly authoritarian tendencies; the challenges he faces from both within his own party, the GOP, and from the many other forces that are working to undermine our democracy; and the incumbent president’s declining popularity and political capital,” said McCormick.

Kennedy Campaign Manager Dennis J. Kucinich, former eight-term Democratic congressman, requested a meeting with Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison in advance of the Sept. 14 DNC meeting in Washington, DC, to discuss voter rights and protection of the people’s voice.

“The DNC consults closely with Julie Chávez-Rodríguez, manager of Joe Biden’s campaign” Kucinich said. “Given that, and the DNC’s commitment to neutrality in the primary process, we anticipate that Mr. Harrison will agree to the meeting.”

Kucinich noted that Article V Section 4 of the DNC Charter states: “In the conduct and management of the affairs and procedures of the Democratic National Committee, particularly as they apply to the preparation and conduct of the presidential nomination process, the chairperson shall exercise impartiality and evenhandedness as between the presidential candidates and campaigns.”

“As the only presidential candidate advocating for Medicare For All, tuition free college and tech school, guaranteed sick pay and a living wage, the threat Williamson poses to a corporate elite is obvious,” said a June 1, 2023 statement from Williamson’s campaign. “Neither Williamson nor her campaign have anything to apologize for, and despite the attacks against her, false claims and media blackouts, her popularity is growing and she will continue to persevere.”

