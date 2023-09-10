Biden and Trump think Americans should appreciate the mess they made

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is sharing his practical message of economic renewal with American voters, explaining short- and long-term policies to reverse the decline of the country’s working middle class as those families struggle with rising costs for food, energy, medicine, and housing.

Kennedy said that the two one-term presidents running for re-election in 2024, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, both claim to have made America prosperous but many Americans are experiencing a different reality plagued by despair and impoverishment.

Kennedy is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2024 presidential election while former President Donald Trump, facing a string of legal woes among which are at least four criminal indictments, is leading his nearest GOP rival by more than 40 percentage points.

“Half of America sees the fuel gauge pointing to empty and wonders if they’re going to be able to get to work,” said Kennedy. “I see a level of disintegration and disillusionment that I never thought I’d see in the United States of America.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy, a lawyer and longtime environmental activist, has said he is running against “the corrupt merger of state and corporate power,” in which he said wealthy financial institutions are pillaging the nation.

According to his website, Kennedy said that while it is supposed to be of, by, and for the people, our national government institutions have betrayed the trust of Americans.

“The intelligence agencies spy on our own people. Government and tech platforms conspire to surveil and censor the public,” said Kennedy. “Regulatory agencies have been captured by those they are supposed to regulate: Wall Street controls the SEC. Polluters and extractive industries dominate the EPA and BLM. Pharma controls the CDC, NIH, and FDA. Big Ag controls the USDA. Big Tech has captured the FTC.”

“While Biden and Trump say they’ve made America richer, Bobby Kennedy is telling supporters and anyone who will listen that half of all Americans can’t lay hands on enough money for a car repair, but the mainstream news outlets in this country are refusing to share his story with the voters that have the responsibility of choosing the leader of the free world,” said Lisa McCormick, who was similarly discounted by the press while she was a contender for US Senate.

“A large percentage of American voters are so concerned about President Biden’s age, his possible involvement with his son’s criminal misconduct but the majority of respondents believe ‘Bidenomics’ are economic policies that have worsened conditions in the country,” said McCormick.

A new CNN poll showed President Joe Biden’s job approval rating at 39 percent, with three-quarters of Americans saying they are concerned about his physical health, mental competence, and his ability to serve another full term if reelected.

The poll also showed that Biden would probably lose in November 2024 to Trump or any other GOP challenger based on how those candidates fared in hypothetical match-ups.

Biden has failed to strike a balance between optimism and realism and instead, he has plunged head-first into a fantasy world where struggling workers are not

The White House claims to have created 13 million jobs, but critics say a person would need three or four of them to afford to pay rent.

“Unemployment may be the lowest it’s been in nearly half a century but inflation reached a 40-year peak, which is painful for American households that have not recovered from the coronavirus lockdowns, the Bush-era financial crisis, or four decades of reckless Reaganomics,” said McCormick. “The country has been convulsed by mass shootings, police brutality, a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol, and the consequences of the Supreme Court decision ending the constitutional right to abortion. Biden has not taken effective action to right the ship and put America back on track.”

The CNN poll was released just days after federal prosecutors filed additional charges against Trump in a criminal case in which he is accused of mishandling secret government documents upon leaving the White House in early 2021.

However, federal prosecutors are leveling tax and firearms charges against the President’s son, Hunter Biden, who apparently profited off his father’s political connections and lied on an application when he purchased a gun.

Federal prosecutors are preparing to seek a grand jury indictment of Hunter Biden on charges related to his foreign business dealings and tax affairs, according to court documents that say he will be charged by the end of this month.

The criminal charges are reportedly related to Hunter Biden’s work on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president. Prosecutors are also reportedly investigating Hunter Biden’s failure to pay taxes, his illegal gun purchase, and his financial dealings with a Chinese businessman.

Hunter Biden has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer, George Mesires, said in a statement that the charges are “politically motivated” and that his client is “confident that he will be exonerated.”

The investigation into Hunter Biden has been ongoing for several years. It was first launched by the Trump administration, but it has continued under the Biden administration.

The charges against Hunter Biden could have political implications for his father, who is up for re-election in 2024. Republicans have been eager to use the investigation to attack Joe Biden, but it is unclear how much of an impact the charges will have on the election.

Trump is facing a number of state criminal charges in New York and Georgia, as well as federal indictments in Florida and Washington DC. He is the first former US president to be criminally charged and his alleged offenses carry severe penalties.

The charges in Georgia, filed by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, allege that when Trump pressured Georgia election officials to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, he committed solicitation of election fraud, conspiracy to commit election fraud, and racketeering.

“The indictment of a former president on charges related to the Espionage Act is a sobering development,” said Marianne Williamson, who is a candidate competing with Biden and Kennedy for the Democratic nomination as a political outsider appalled at how America’s political elites have ignored the needs of ordinary people. “All Americans – regardless of our political affiliation – should be hoping for a fair and impartial trial for the former president.”

Marianne Williamson

