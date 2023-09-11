Kennedy stomps across the country despite attempts to censor his campaign

As President Joe Biden tries to convince Americans that he has cured the sluggish economy, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will share with voters his policies for an American renewal in a series of in-person events throughout September.

The environmental lawyer will discuss his short- and long-term policies to reverse the decline of the American working and middle class and address rising costs of food, energy, medicine, and housing at events throughout New Hampshire, the state that has traditionally held the first presidential primary election in the nation.

Kennedy’s challenge to Biden is getting a boost in the New England area because the incumbent swayed the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to rig the order of balloting to put states he won in front.

That scheme is not going according to plan, as GOP officials in several states refusing to juggle primary dates for Biden’s benefit.

Recent polling shows that Biden is likely to be defeated by every Republican presidential candidate who is running for the GOP nomination. A majority of Democrats have expressed a desire for someone else to lead them in November.

Kennedy’s campaign said the son of 1968 Democratic contender Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy will describe how his plan for economic revitalization is intrinsically linked to ending the corrupt merger of state and corporate power, addressing the chronic disease epidemic, and ending forever wars.

More about the candidate is available on his website at Kennedy24.com

Kennedy will host events this week around New Hampshire until heading to the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday but he is coming to New Jersey in the coming weeks.

