Kennedy campaign concerned about Democratic National Committee’s cheating

The White House wanted South Carolina to vote first in 2024 and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) obliged. It hasn’t gone according to plan.

Now the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has raised concerns about the DNC’s proposed reordering of state primaries, the creation of a new class of superdelegates, and other possible ways that the organization is cheating not only the candidates but voters who deserve to hear them debate.

The DNC is meeting on Sept. 14 in Washington, DC.

Kennedy’s campaign manager, Dennis J. Kucinich, sent two letters to DNC Chair Jaime Harrison this week, requesting a meeting to discuss voter rights and protection of the people’s voice.

Kucinich argued that the DNC’s proposed reordering of state primaries would discount the votes of millions of Americans and limit the ballot access of millions more to mail-in voting only.

He also pointed out that the DNC’s Charter states that the chairperson shall exercise impartiality and evenhandedness between the presidential candidates and campaigns.

The DNC’s Charter says that “a party which asks for the people’s trust must prove that it trusts the people.”

Kennedy and Marianne Williamson are challenging President Joe Biden for the 2024 nomination but the DNC is refusing to host or authorize presidential debates.

“The DNC consults closely with Julie Chávez-Rodríguez, Manager of Joe Biden’s campaign. Given that, and the DNC’s commitment to neutrality in the primary process, we anticipate that Mr. Harrison will agree to the meeting,” said Kucinich.

“Unfortunately, it appears that the DNC has created a class of pledged delegates, called Party Leaders and Elected Officials (PLEOs), who are essentially the same as superdelegates, due to the amount of control the party exercises over elected officials,” Kucinich said. “This puts the DNC, once again, in the position of overturning the will of voters across the United States. It is unclear how overturning the nation’s majority vote could be interpreted as trusting the people.”

Kucinich also expressed concern about the DNC’s creation of a new class of superdelegates, who would be empowered to overturn the vote of the people and hand the nomination to the favored candidate of the party elites. He noted that the DNC’s Charter observes that “a party which asks for the people’s trust must prove that it trusts the people.”

In his letter, Kucinich requested that Kennedy be allowed to address the DNC’s Rules and By-Laws Committee and that the campaign be given full transparency in all matters relating to the nomination process and delegate selection operations.

He also requested a private conference with Harrison to ensure that the campaign has a good working relationship with the leadership of the party.

The DNC has not yet responded to Kennedy’s request, but its platform said, “Democrats are the party of inclusion. We know that diversity is not our problem—it is our promise. As Democrats, we respect differences of perspective and belief, and pledge to work together to move this country forward, even when we disagree … we do not merely seek common ground—we strive to reach higher ground.”

The nephew of President John F. Kennedy, and the son of his Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy—two of America’s political heroes who lost their lives to assassins’ bullets—is waging a campaign for the White House that has caused consternation among the corporate oligarchy that has largely enthralled both sides of the political establishment.

“If the polling shows that I am more likely to beat President Trump than President Biden, I think it will force a lot of Democrats to take a second look at me,” said Kennedy, who has been the target of frequent censorship and unfair attacks leveled by corporate-controlled media outlets.

In addition to the issues raised by Kennedy’s campaign, there have been other concerns about the DNC’s handling of the presidential nomination process.

In 2016, the DNC was accused of favoring Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders, and some have argued that the party is still not doing enough to ensure a fair and transparent process.

WikiLeaks revealed nearly 20,000 emails from top DNC officials, exchanged from January 2015 through May 2016, that showed that they were supposed to remain neutral during the primary contest but grew increasingly agitated with Bernie Sanders’ campaign, at some points even floating ideas about ways to undermine his candidacy.

The emails came from the accounts of “seven key figures in the DNC,” among them Communications Director Luis Miranda (10,770 emails), National Finance Director Jordon Kaplan (3,797 emails) and Finance Chief of Staff Scott Comer.

One day before the Democratic convention began, then-DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz announced her resignation.

Kennedy’s concerns have drawn attention to the need for greater transparency and accountability in the presidential nomination process.

