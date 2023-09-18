Six Flags Great Adventure is celebrating its 30th year of Fright Fest

Six Flags Great Adventure, the world’s largest thrill park, is celebrating its 30th year of Fright Fest with an all-new lineup of haunted attractions and returning favorites.

“We are ready to bring nightmares to life with the most horror-ific Fright Fest in our 30-year history,” said Six Flags Great Adventure Park President Brian Bacica. “With 2 iconic new haunted houses and freakish fan favorites, guests who dare to enter may never leave during 30 nights of wickedly frightful fun.”

This year’s Fright Fest will feature two new haunted attractions: The Conjuring and Saw X.

The Conjuring is inspired by the film of the same name and dares guests to enter the secluded farmhouse of the Perron family, which has been terrorized and plagued by sinister spirits.

Saw X is the return of Jigsaw, where guests will attempt to survive his ingenious and terrifying traps in the untold chapter of his most personal game yet.

In addition to the new attractions, Fright Fest will also feature a number of returning favorites, including Aftermath, Bloodshed, Reflections of the Dead, Big Top Terror, The Manor, Fears, Clown Town, The Curse of Blackbeard’s Bounty, Bloody Fountain, and Demon District.

In addition to the haunted attractions, Fright Fest will also feature a number of family-friendly activities, including trick-or-treating, live shows, and wagon rides.

Fright Fest will run on select nights from September 8 to October 31. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

For more information, please visit the Six Flags Great Adventure website.

