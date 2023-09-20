Democrat Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is coming to New Jersey

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will share with voters his policies for economic renewal at some in-person events in New Jersey on September 28th.

Kennedy will discuss his short- and long-term policies to reverse the decline of the American working and middle class and address rising costs of food, energy, medicine, and housing.

The candidate, who is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, will also describe how economic revitalization is intrinsically linked to ending the corrupt merger of state and corporate power, addressing the chronic disease epidemic, and ending forever wars.

Kennedy is the son of 1968 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, the senator for New York, former United States attorney general and brother of slain President John F. Kennedy.

The liberal Democrat is expected to attend a fundraising event hosted by former Assemblyman Jamel Holley, former Long Hill Mayor Gina Genovese, and other prominent Democratic leaders.

Polls show that a large majority of Americans, including most Democrats, are sour on the idea of giving Biden four more years in the White House.

Due to his call for a ban on direct to consumer pharmaceutical advertising, which would have cost media companies $8 billion had it been in place last year, most TV networks have been disparaging Kennedy’s candidacy.

However, the environmental lawyer who is a part of America’s most prominent Democratic families, is demonstrating the capacity to overwhelm the political establishment and corporate oligarchy that has benn called out in recent years for rigging the election process and the economy.

Kennedy supporters argue that abortion rights were lost on Biden’s watch, inflation has eaten most families’ ability to make ends meet, and the United States set new military spending records despite having pulled out of the longest conflict in history.

Biden is also under heavy criticism for allowing fossil fuel development that can greatly increase global warming.

Biden’s administration approved such ‘carbon bombs’ as the ConocoPhillips Willow Project in Alaska, the Mountain Valley Pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia, offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico an area as big as Italy and four times as many oil and gas leases as Trump.

Kennedy’s campaign manager, former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, has been asking for Secret Service protection for the candidate but despite the appearance of an armed man who impersonated a US Marshal at a Los Angeles event featuring the rival Democrat, Biden failed to provide him security.

