Police probe death of man whose body was found in a Newark dumpster

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a dumpster in Newark.

According to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé, Newark police received a report of a male body found inside a dumpster on the 600 block of Clinton Avenue, on September 28, at about 5:19 p.m.

Responding officers found the body at that location.

The adult male, pronounced dead at the scene at 5:40 p.m., is unidentified. A pending autopsy will determine his cause of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

According to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé announced today that

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...