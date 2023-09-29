Suspicious death investigated in Trenton

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are

investigating a suspicious death in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported.

At about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023, Trenton police were

detailed to the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue on the Swan Street side of an abandoned parking lot where they discovered an unresponsive Hispanic male with several large lacerations to his head and face.

He was found next to an abandoned delivery truck that was parked in the lot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been positively identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Andrew DiStefano at (609) 346-1402 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

