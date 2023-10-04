Gun violence erupts in New Jersey, leaving a trail of tragedy and fear

A series of shocking and tragic shooting incidents in New Jersey have left residents shaken and authorities scrambling to address the surge in gun violence.

In Belleville, Essex County, a horrifying incident unfolded that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Erica Voloshin of Nutley. The suspect, 43-year-old Scott Hurring, allegedly shot Voloshin in the neck following a night of alcohol and cocaine consumption. Belleville police arrived at the scene to find Voloshin bleeding profusely, with Hurring admitting to shooting her while reportedly claiming they were trying to take over the house. Hurring was swiftly arrested, and a handgun and spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. Despite emergency medical assistance, Voloshin tragically lost her life.

Another shooting incident occurred in Paterson, where a 22-year-old woman, Mary Taylor, fell victim to a drive-by shooting near Van Houten Street and Cianci Street. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, and Taylor was fatally shot in the head as she exited a white Hyundai Sonata. She is believed to have been an innocent bystander, not the intended target of the attack. Police are currently on the hunt for the individuals responsible for the drive-by shooting.

Sadly, the gun violence continued to escalate in Paterson with a fourth homicide reported in just three days. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that three people were shot near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Broadway. A 23-year-old man from Riverdale succumbed to his injuries, a 19-year-old from Elmwood Park remained in critical condition, and a 57-year-old Paterson resident was in stable condition after being shot in the leg.

The recent wave of violence has prompted heightened law enforcement efforts in Paterson, including a police helicopter patrolling the city’s skies. However, community leaders and council members have expressed concerns about the effectiveness of such measures. Some argue that a sustained, ground-level approach, similar to the successful Broadway police foot patrols, is needed to combat the city’s persistent problem with street violence.

As Paterson grapples with this surge in gun violence, the community mourns the loss of innocent lives and calls for proactive measures to ensure residents’ safety. Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information regarding these incidents to come forward and assist in their investigations.

Three more people were wounded in a shooting on Broadway on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The victims – 23-year-old man from Riverdale, 19-year-old from Elmwood Park, and 57-year-old from Paterson – were struck by gunfire at around 3:47 p.m. on Broadway and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Authorities said the Riverdale man was shot in the chest and died, the victim from Elmwood Park was shot in the torso and remains in critical condition and the Paterson man was shot in the leg and is listed in stable condition.

The tragic events in Belleville and Paterson serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of gun violence on communities, emphasizing the need for comprehensive efforts to address its root causes and prevent further loss of life.

