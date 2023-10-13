Clean Water Action’s Environmental Justice Director Kim Gaddy feted by NAACP

Kim Gaddy was honored at the ‘Affirming Social Justice with Action’ 109th Freedom Fund Gala Awards hosted by the Newark branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Terrace Ballroom, Symphony Hall, in Newark, NJ.

This accolade underscores her commitment to ensuring equitable access to clean water and environmental resources for marginalized communities. Her tireless efforts have made a significant impact on environmental policies, emphasizing the importance of Environmental Justice for all.

What makes Gaddy’s achievement even more noteworthy is the intersection of her role at Clean Water Action and her recognition by the NAACP. As the National Environmental Justice Director, Gaddy works relentlessly to address environmental disparities faced by underserved communities, aligning perfectly with the ideals championed by the NAACP.

For example, in 2020, Gaddy played a key role in the passage of the most progressive Environmental Justice law in the nation, the Cumulative Impacts Bill in New Jersey.

This law – one of the strongest in the nation – will address the disproportionate burden of environmental pollution and degradation borne by communities of color and low-income communities.

Her proactive approach and dedication to social and environmental justice have earned her this accolade, affirming the importance of her work in bridging the gap between environmental advocacy and social equality.

Gaddy’s acknowledgment as the recipient of the NAACP’s Environmental Justice Award not only highlights her personal achievements but also brings attention to the crucial issue of environmental justice, inspiring others and a new generation of activists to join the cause for a cleaner, fairer world.

