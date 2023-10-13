New Jersey hosted the 2023 Navy Ball

Service members and distinguished guests attended the Navy Ball in Atlantic City on October 6, 2023.

The event commemorated the U.S. Navy’s 248th birthday in service of the Department of Defense, which is on Oct. 13, 2023.

The U.S. Navy’s creation and development extended over nearly a quarter of a century, from the American Revolution to the Quasi-War with France, and proceeded in the face of numerous political, philosophical, and economic obstacles.

The central theme of this year’s celebration is “248 Years of Power, Presence, and Protection,” which highlights the U.S. Navy’s historical and long-standing commitment to being forward deployed, highly trained, and dedicated to defending American interests at sea, on land, and in the sky.

Beginning with the establishment of our Navy in 1775 and continuing to our current modern fleet, our Navy has been on the forefront of defending America. The U.S. Navy has been the shield of the Republic for nearly two and a half centuries.

