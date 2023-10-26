Elizabeth surgeon charged for sexual assault against 15-year-old victim

A Union County man was charged and arrested for sexual offenses he committed against a child.

Neil Rosenstein, 78, of Elizabeth, has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

He maintained a private practice as a general surgeon for over 30 years and has been affiliated with the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and Mount Sinai Health System.

Rosenstein is the founder of the Jewish Genealogical Society, Inc. and of the Computer Center for Jewish Genealogy. He has also accumulated a vast matrix of material on Jewish genealogy, especially in the field of rabbinical dynasties for which he has become world famous.

In October of 2022, the Elizabeth Police Department got information about alleged sexual acts committed by Rosenstein against a child, which had occurred years earlier, said Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves and city Police Chief Giacomo Sacca.

A joint investigation, by the Elizabeth Police Department and Union County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, found that the assault happened in Elizabeth during the summer of 2015, against a victim who was 15-years-old at the time, according the Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor, who is prosecuting the case.

Rosenstein was charged and ultimately arrested on Oct. 20 at Newark Liberty International Airport, after arriving on a flight from out of the country. He was remanded to the Essex County Jail to await further proceedings.

