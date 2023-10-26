Hype ensues after district bans Halloween events & costumes during school hours

In early October, Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District in New Jersey, sent a letter to families explaining that any Halloween celebrations in this month would have to be held after school hours. He cited concerns about equity and financial hardship as the reasons for the decision.

However, some media outlets, such as Fox News, falsely claimed that the Superintendent had “canceled Halloween” altogether. This sparked a wave of outrage and criticism on social media, with many people accusing the district of being too “woke” or of trying to take the fun out of Halloween for children.

“Seriously? We can’t let kids celebrate Halloween? Give me a break,” wrote Gov. Phil Murphy in a social media post.

Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District

In response to the media hype, the district released a statement clarifying that Halloween celebrations would still be allowed in schools, but only after school hours. They also explained that the decision was made after careful consideration and consultation with parents, students, and staff.

Despite the district’s clarification, the media hype surrounding the story continued. Some commentators argued that the decision was an overreaction and that it was unnecessary to “cancel” Halloween altogether. Others defended the decision, arguing that it was important to be inclusive of all students and families.

The story of the South Orange & Maplewood School District’s decision to cancel Halloween celebrations during school hours is a reminder of the power of the media to shape public opinion. It also highlights the importance of critical thinking and media literacy, especially in today’s age of misinformation.

Experts Weigh In on Cultural Appropriation in Halloween Costumes

In addition to the media hype surrounding the South Orange & Maplewood School District’s decision, experts have also weighed in on the issue of cultural appropriation in Halloween costumes.

Cultural appropriation is the act of adopting elements of a culture that is not your own, often without understanding or respecting the original culture. This can include things like wearing traditional clothing, using sacred symbols, or mimicking cultural practices.

In recent years, there has been growing awareness of the harm that cultural appropriation can cause. Many people believe that it is disrespectful to use other cultures as costumes, especially during Halloween.

Experts have warned that cultural appropriation can reinforce stereotypes and lead to discrimination. They have also argued that it can be triggering for people who have experienced racism or other forms of oppression.

If you are considering wearing a costume that is inspired by another culture, it is important to be mindful of the potential for cultural appropriation. Here are a few tips:

Do your research and learn about the culture that you are borrowing from.

Be respectful of the original culture and avoid using sacred symbols or practices as costumes.

Ask yourself if you would be comfortable wearing the costume in front of people from the culture that it is inspired by.

If you are unsure whether or not a costume is culturally appropriate, it is always best to err on the side of caution and choose a different costume.

