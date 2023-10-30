More than 23,000 New Jerseyans cast early in-person votes this weekend

by Nikita Biryukov, New Jersey Monitor

More than 23,000 New Jerseyans cast votes in person on Saturday and Sunday in the opening volley of New Jersey’s general election early voting period.

In total, 23,710 residents cast their ballots this weekend, representing less than 1% of New Jersey’s 6.5 million registered voters.

Saturday was slightly busier, with 13,268 votes cast, while 10,442 were cast on Sunday, according to data from the Division of Elections.

Counting Monday, there are seven days remaining in the state’s early voting period, and early polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., or to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The final day to cast early in-person votes is Sunday, Nov. 5.

Residents can cast early in-person votes at any early polling station in their county. There are nearly 150 such polling stations this year, though the number in each county varies. The state maintains a list of early polling stations.

State law requires counties to have between three and 10 polling stations. Counties can have more — Hudson County has 18 — but the state will only reimburse expenses for up to 10 stations.

Residents can also cast their vote with a mail-in ballot, either by filling it in a secure ballot dropbox, mailing it, or hand delivering it to their county elections board.

Mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day will be counted as long as they reach election officials by Nov. 13. More than 326,000 had cast mail ballots as of Sunday afternoon.

