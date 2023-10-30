Newark Archdiocese will celebrate the 30th Annual Blue Mass November 2

The Archdiocese of Newark will celebrate the 30th Annual Blue Mass honoring the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired, and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel on Thursday, November 2, at 10 a.m. in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will preside over the Mass, which will be attended by law enforcement officers of all faiths representing federal, state, county, and municipal departments and agencies. They will be joined by families of those who have died as well as multiple police honor guard units, bagpipers, and drummers.

This year’s Blue Mass will pay tribute to: Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz; Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro; Deptford Township Police Department Robert Shisler; US Customs Supervisor Jacqueline Montanaro; Timothy Sullivan of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office ; and New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald Barbato.

Additionally, the Blue Mass will honor Newark firefighters Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brookes following their deaths earlier this year.

The following officers will also be honored: Bayonne Sergeant Robert Skalski; Newark Captain Richard Weber; Officer Brendan Burke of the New Jersey Transit Police; Lieutenant Walter A. Imbert of the Orange Police Department; Timothy O’Hare of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office; and Detective Alex Melendez of the New Jersey Transit Police.

Following the Mass, a luncheon sponsored by law enforcement will be held at the Branch Brook Park Roller Rink in Newark. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by contacting Vincent Nardone and William Schievella at 1-800-427-7651 or contact bluemass@embarqmail.com via email.

