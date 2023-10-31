Terrifying ordeal: 3-year-old child found after Halloween carjacking

A 3-year-old child was kidnapped as he was involved in a carjacking on Halloween in Newark, in a terrifying ordeal that triggered a statewide New Jersey Amber Alert.

The child was found safe and unharmed in Jersey City a few hours later.

The suspect is still at large.

On Halloween, October 31, 2023, at 8:13 a.m., a carjacking was reported on the 100-block of Wilson Avenue in Newark, New Jersey. A 3-year-old child, Pedro Dasilva, was inside the car at the time.

The Newark Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Dasilva at 9:55 a.m. The alert described the suspect as a male wearing a black Northface jacket, black pants, and white sneakers. Dasilva was described as wearing a red hooded sweater and gray pants.

Around 10:30 a.m., police found the stolen vehicle in Jersey City, New Jersey. Dasilva was inside the vehicle and unharmed.

The suspect is still at large. An investigation into the carjacking is ongoing.

The carjacking happened on a busy Halloween morning when many people were likely out and about.

The suspect kidnapped a vulnerable 3-year-old victim, which suggests that the culprit may be dangerous and have no regard for human life.

The suspect was able to evade capture for several hours, even with an Amber Alert in place.

The authorities are urging anyone with information about the carjacking or the suspect to contact them immediately.

