A well-known antibiotic shows promise for preventing sexually transmitted infections

In a recent interview on the Public Health On Call podcast, Stephanie Desmon, the director of public relations and communications for the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs, spoke with Matthew Hamill, MBChB, PhD, MPH, MSc, an assistant professor of Medicine and Population, Family and Reproductive Health, about the alarming rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the United States and a potential game-changing intervention.

Rising STI Cases Demand Innovative Solutions

The United States has witnessed a concerning surge in STIs over the past decade, with 2.53 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis recorded in 2021 alone, marking a 7% increase from 2017. The lack of vaccines for bacterial STIs and the often asymptomatic nature of these infections make them challenging to detect and treat promptly.

Desmon and Hamill delved into a potential preventive intervention involving doxycycline, an antibiotic widely used since the 1960s.

Hamill introduced the concept of Doxy-PEP, where individuals take a single 200-milligram dose of doxycycline within 24 to 72 hours after sexual exposure to prevent the acquisition of STIs.

The Three Bacterial STIs and the Need for Intervention

The three bacterial STIs under consideration—chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis—have seen a year-on-year increase in the U.S. Hamill emphasized the absence of vaccines for these infections, making prevention crucial.

The rise in STI cases is attributed to a combination of factors, including decreased spending on sexual health services, changes in sexual behavior possibly influenced by HIV prevention medications and broader public health issues such as stigma and structural racism.

Doxy-PEP and CDC Recommendations

According to Hamill, Doxy-PEP has shown promising results, reducing the risk of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis by 65% to 70%, based on data from randomized controlled trials.

While the CDC is currently seeking feedback on a consultation document on doxycycline, Hamill noted that patients are already expressing interest in this preventive measure, despite it not being officially endorsed.

However, Hamill stressed that the intervention is not invincible, urging patients to seek testing if symptoms develop and to undergo regular testing due to the often asymptomatic nature of STIs.

Concerns and Limitations

While Doxy-PEP offers a potential breakthrough, it is not without drawbacks. Doxycycline, a drug used for decades, may cause gastrointestinal side effects and a photosensitive rash, making skin reactions a concern.

Hamill also raised the issue of potential effects on the microbiome and the theoretical risk of antibiotic resistance, urging caution in the widespread use of Doxy-PEP.

A Step Towards Sexual Health

Despite the concerns, Hamill sees Doxy-PEP as a positive step towards preventing STIs, especially for men who have sex with men and transgender women.

However, he emphasized the need for careful communication with patients, acknowledging the limitations of current knowledge and the importance of ongoing research in this relatively new preventive endeavor.

As the medical community adapts to evolving practices, the potential impact of Doxy-PEP on reducing STI transmission remains a subject of ongoing study and discussion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...