New Year’s babies debut

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2024 on New Year’s Day.

Victoria and Chris Lacher, of Sewell, welcomed a little girl at 12:41 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to the hospital. Cora Jane Lacher weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and is 19 ½ long.

Victoria and Chris Lacher, of Sewell, welcomed Cora Jane Lacher, a little girl weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and 19½ long at 12:41 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

And like her parents and three-year-old brother, little Cora Jane has a cleft chin.

Jefferson is also celebrating a major milestone this year. The health system and university turn 200 this year and will celebrate its bicentennial throughout 2024.

Happy birthday to all the region’s New Year’s babies at locations throughout the Greater Philadelphia and South Jersey area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...