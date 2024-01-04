School shooting gets scant attention from Republican presidential candidates

Less than two weeks before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, a devastating school shooting unfolded on Thursday morning at Perry High School, leaving several individuals wounded.

This tragic incident occurred on the first day of classes after the holiday break, casting a dark shadow over the community as it grapples with the aftermath of yet another act of senseless gun violence.

According to the Dallas County sheriff, multiple people were wounded in the shooting, which took place before classes had officially started.

Serving about 1,785 students, Perry Community School District is located approximately 25 miles northwest of Des Moines.

The shooter, who was killed by a law enforcement official, reportedly targeted Perry High School, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement who secured the area around the school.

Reacting to the news, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre conveyed President Joe Biden’s concerns and urged Congress to take action on gun control.

“Our hearts break for the families of the victims in yet another act of senseless gun violence,” said Jean-Pierre.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who has endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, posted on X, “I trust Iowans to make their own decisions. No ‘corrections’ needed!”

This comes amidst the ongoing battle between DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley for a distant second place to former President Donald Trump in Iowa’s upcoming caucuses.

Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, both Republicans from Iowa, expressed gratitude to local law enforcement for their quick response. They called for prayers for the safety and recovery of those involved and offered support to the Perry community.

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis responded to the tragedy by emphasizing the need for addressing gun violence at the state and local levels, without advocating for new federal restrictions on firearms. DeSantis pointed to Florida’s efforts in spending over $1 billion on school security during his term as governor and lowering the threshold for capital punishment after the Parkland shooting.

Kris Brown, president of Brady, a leading US national gun violence prevention organization, decried the cycle of gun violence in schools and highlighted the alarming frequency of such incidents. Brown stated, “No child should have to hide in their classrooms fearing for their lives,” emphasizing the urgent need to address the underlying issues contributing to these acts.

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of the Perry High School shooting, the incident underscores the ongoing debate on gun control and the need for comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of students and communities across the United States.

