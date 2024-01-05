Singer Sewing Machine factory blaze defies 100 firefighters

A massive four-alarm fire erupted early Friday morning at the Elizabeth Industrial Park, consuming the historic Singer Sewing Machine Factory and posing a significant challenge to firefighters.

The flames, reported around 5:30 a.m., quickly engulfed the multi-story brick building, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky for miles.

At least 100 firefighters from Elizabeth and surrounding communities responded swiftly, launching a multi-pronged attack to contain the inferno.

Ladder trucks doused the upper floors, while ground crews trained their hoses on the base of the building. Despite their valiant efforts, the fire continued to rage for hours, causing partial building collapses and raising concerns about structural stability.

“Currently, we are not calling the fire contained, but we are hoping there will be no more extension of the fire,” said Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage shortly after 3 p.m.

The DEP said that none of the burning buildings are known to have hazardous materials but air is being monitored around the site.

Due to the extensive emergency activities taking place in the area, School No. 13 is on a delayed opening and School No. 52 is closed for today, Friday, January 5.

School 13 students should report to school at 11:00 a.m. and employees should report at 10:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, as the building was reportedly unoccupied at the time of the fire. However, the damage to the historic landmark is extensive.

The Singer Sewing Machine Factory, established in 1872, was once a major hub of American industry, churning out millions of sewing machines that revolutionized home garment production.

The factory closed in the 1980s but remained a prominent reminder of Elizabeth’s industrial past.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and officials are unsure when they will be able to fully extinguish the blaze. The surrounding area has been evacuated as a precaution, and residents are advised to stay clear of the scene and avoid inhaling smoke.

In 1873 the Singer Sewing Machine Manufacturing Company purchased 32 acres at the site, and established the factory where it would make the iconic machines for more than a century. It was the largest workforce plant in the world for a single establishment at the time.

Located on Elizabeth’s waterfront near Newark Bay, the Singer factory was a powerhouse of the Industrial Revolution, churning out sewing machines in the days when many people made their own clothes instead of buying them in stores.

The plant also periodically was pressed into service during wartime, re-tooling itself to make munitions and parts for military airplanes and machinery during the two world wars, according to the British website http://www.singersewinginfo.co.uk.

During World War II, with steel and aluminum increasingly needed for munitions, the manufacture of sewing machines at the plant was halted from 1942 until 1945, though the facility continued to make spare parts.

After the war, the plant was cranking out 10,000 sewing machines a year, and as many as 40,000 workers punched a clock there.

But its business declined in the 1970s and 1980s, and the facility shut down in 1982. It was later divided into smaller sections to house small businesses.

Public records show the building sold for $1 million in August.

