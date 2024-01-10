Four lives lost in a recent string of fatal Atlantic City shootings

The Atlantic City community is reeling after a string of violent incidents that claimed four lives in just over a week.

On Sunday, January 7th, Kevin Gayle Jr., 37, of Marmora, was found shot near the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Another man, Lyndon Russell, 24, of Atlantic City, was also injured in the shooting and received medical attention.

Just days earlier, on January 1st, two separate shootings left two men dead. Vincent Oglesby, 30, of Woodbine, was later charged in connection with one of these incidents. Tragically, a 14-year-old boy was also fatally shot on January 5th, with another juvenile injured.

These senseless acts of violence have shaken the community and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims’ families. Authorities urge anyone with information about these crimes to come forward, anonymously if necessary, to help bring those responsible to justice.

Remember, even the smallest detail can be crucial in solving a case and preventing future tragedies. If you have any information, please contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or submit a tip anonymously online at ACPO.Tips. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those affected by these heartbreaking events. Let us stand united in our commitment to peace and justice in Atlantic City.

