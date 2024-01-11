CDC alerts public to surge in COVID-19 both in the United States and globally

As the nation steps into the new year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerts the public to the escalating prevalence of the JN.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2, contributing to a surge in COVID-19 activity both in the United States and globally.

A descendant of the BA.2.86 variant, JN.1 has now become the most widespread SARS-CoV-2 variant, accounting for approximately 62% of all circulating variants, according to CDC estimates.

The CDC underscores that, as of the current data, there is no evidence indicating that JN.1 causes more severe disease compared to other variants.

However, the increasing prevalence of JN.1 is coinciding with a spike in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in recent weeks, particularly during the winter season.

Key Findings from the CDC Report:

JN.1 Variant Prevalence: The prevalence of JN.1 has surged to an estimated 62%, marking a notable increase from 44% just two weeks ago. This variant is now dominant not only in the United States but also globally, with a particularly sharp rise observed in Europe and Asia. COVID-19 Activity: Infections, hospitalizations, and deaths related to COVID-19 have risen in recent weeks. The CDC highlights that JN.1 may be contributing to the increased spread of the virus during the winter months. Severity of Illness: While COVID-19 infections are causing severe disease less frequently than earlier in the pandemic, indicators such as wastewater viral levels and test positivity show a significant increase. The relationship between infection levels and illness severity has shifted, partly due to greater immune protection provided by vaccines and prior infections. Vaccination Rates: The report underscores a concerningly low vaccination rate, with only 8% of children and 19% of adults reported as having received the updated COVID-19 vaccine as of December 30, 2023. Additionally, only 38% of adults aged 65 and older have received this vaccine, putting a vulnerable population at risk. Global Impact: JN.1’s impact is not confined to the United States; it is the most prevalent variant worldwide. It dominates in Europe and is sharply rising in Asia.

Protective Measures Urged:

The CDC emphasizes the importance of protective measures against severe COVID-19, including getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine. The report encourages individuals to undergo testing if respiratory symptoms develop or after exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Healthcare providers should be consulted for treatment if a positive test is confirmed, especially for those at higher risk.

In an effort to curb the spread, the CDC recommends improving indoor air quality, which can be achieved through measures such as using portable air cleaners and increasing ventilation. Other preventive measures, including wearing masks, frequent handwashing, and maintaining physical distancing, are also highlighted.

As the nation grapples with the evolving dynamics of the pandemic, the CDC urges public vigilance, timely vaccination, and adherence to preventive measures to collectively mitigate the impact of the JN.1 variant and curb the surge in COVID-19 activity. For the latest updates, the public is encouraged to visit the CDC Respiratory Virus Updates page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...