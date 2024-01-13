Laurie J. Burns has been appointed as interim mayor of Washington Township

Five Republican members of the Washington Township Council voted to fill the vacancy created when Joann Gattinelli resigned, although most of the community was kept in the dark about the leadership change as both Democrats and Republicans in the political establishment exhibited more of the same contempt for transparency.

“It is with great honor, responsibility, and commitment to our community that I assume the role of interim mayor following the resignation of Joann Gattinelli,” said interim Mayor Anthony DellaPia, who assumed that post as Washington Township Council President. “I want to assure you that my focus is on maintaining the continuity of service and collaboration with our dedicated municipal administration and council, benefiting our residents and businesses.”

Laurie J. Burns, 45, of 603 Westminster Boulevard in Blackwood, was unanimously appointed as interim mayor of Washington Township to fill the vacancy created when Joann Gattinelli resigned.

Republican Councilman Donald Brown Jr. motioned to select Burns, a lifelong resident who married a local attorney with whom she has two children, Christopher and Brooke. Burns grew up in the township with her parents, brothers, and sister.

“My children and I attended Washington Township schools, including high school,” Burns said. “My children participated in township youth sports and high-school athletics. My daughter is currently a sophomore at Rutgers-Camden.”

Laurie Burns replaced Joann Gattinelli as mayor

“Between my experience in politics and my work in government, I believe I have the experience and knowledge, and most importantly, the enthusiasm, to lead Washington Township as mayor,” Burns said. “I believe there is no Democrat or Republican way of running municipal government.

“At the local level, all of our residents want the same thing, good services, including snow, leaf, and trash removal; stable taxes; and community togetherness,” Burns said. “For example, I’m an advocate of the Fourth of July Parade and fireworks, which I believe brings us together as a town. As we were taught on the sports fields and in high school, ‘We are township,’ and I believe we can thrive together as a community.”

Burns is employed as Clerk of the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners and sources say she is not expected to seek election to a full term in 2024, but her appointment was ratified by the five Republicans on the Township Council.

Before her October 2015 appointment to her county job, where she maintains historic records dating from 1701 and provides assistance to the elected officials that govern Gloucester County, Burns was a legal assistant for more than 13 years at Spear Wilderman, a Cherry Hill law firm.

She was a legal secretary for three years at Masciocchi & Appel in Glendora and at Sklar & Sklar in Cherry Hill, before that.

Her education includes training as a Paralegal and Legal Assistant at the Harris School of Business and she earned a Washington Township High School diploma in 1996.

In a volunteer capacity, she has served as an elected member of the Washington Township Democratic Committee

Washington Township Mayor Joann Gattinelli had to resign from her position after securing a seat on the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners in the November 7 general election.

However, Gattinelli unexpectedly submitted her resignation on Monday, November 27, 2023, more than a month before she would have been required to step aside to take her new county office and the move caught Democratic Party officials off guard.

“This is a vacancy, not an election,” said Municipal Clerk Christine Ciallella, who explained that the Democratic County Committee members who reside in the community would submit three names for consideration by the governing body, which is comprised of five Republicans.

The process of replacing Gattinelli as Mayor was the duty of the municipal Democratic Party, which had to send three nominees to the Township Council.

At a hastily convened meeting on Wednesday, November 29, the Democratic County Committee members who reside in the community selected Burns, former Councilman Sean P. Longfellow, and municipal Democratic chairman Christoph M. Milam, who refused to nominate Navy veteran William O’Hanlon, who is widely viewed as the leading contender for the position when voters get to pick next November.

Milam was less than candid about the process of selecting prospective contenders for interim mayor, misleading O’Hanlon’s campaign manager about the timing of the selection.

O’Hanlon isn’t a typical politician but he’s a veteran, a businessman, and most importantly, a neighbor. His story is woven from the threads of Washington Township, where he grew up, the rough seas of the Gulf War aboard the USS Estocin, and the boardrooms of the businesses he built from the ground up.

