Trenton murder probed by police

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide in Trenton.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, Trenton police responded to the 1400 block of South Clinton Avenue on a report of a male down in front of the location.

Responding officers arrived on scene to discover an unresponsive adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact MCHTF Detective Karl Johnston at (609) 439-5248 or OIC William Jett at (609) 331-5010. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...